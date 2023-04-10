Don’t let the Biden visit be a booze-fest – we can do better

To all concerned, please help us not to be subjected to photos of US president Joe Biden in pubs, breweries or distilleries on his visit here. Alcohol brands get enough free publicity.

We’re inundated with endless studies and reports that seem to go nowhere. It’s time for real action, and breaking this ‘tradition’ would be a great start.

Please, please don’t allow the visit to become soaked in alcohol.

Gerry Hickey, Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Good luck, Billy – Listowel is sure to have Dolly good time

Billy Keane is, once again, doing Trojan work for charity in his native Listowel, even if he doesn’t know that a blouse has the buttons on the wearers left.

However, that’s a small fault in a good man (‘Dear Dolly Parton, we love you in Listowel, where everyone takes inspiration from your music’, Irish Independent, April 8).

I won’t be competing on DollyDay – my visage would be an insult to the beautiful Dolly (especially if she’s there in person on Billy’s invitation) because my olfactory organ has a Grecian bend. You see, 60 years ago a civic-minded male headbutted me because he claimed I had been using unparliamentary language in the presence of females.

I have no doubt that, thanks to Billy and the team, June 24 will be another record- breaking day in Ireland’s culture capital.

Mattie Lennon, Blessington, Co Wicklow

Blueshirts on the warpath amid talk of SF/FF coalition

One could hardly blame Fine Gael for its continual attacks on Sinn Féin, particularly since Bertie Ahern and various political commentators have forecast Fianna Fáil’s future may be as the junior partner in a Sinn Féin-led government.

This partnership would be acceptable to the grassroots of Fianna Fáil, but not to all its members, as the grassroots realise they and Sinn Féin have come from the same gene pool and those members would be more comfortable supporting Sinn Féin than backing the “Blueshirts”.

It is in Fine Gael’s interest to do all it can to damage this future partnership as it realises that when it happens it will do irreparable damage to Fine Gael far into the future, unless it can cobble together a coalition consisting not just of Labour but an array of other parties that would be very unstable.

In the last number of years, Fine Gael has been fortunate that Fianna Fáil had a leader who was able to ignore its grassroots origins, unlike previous leaders including Seán Lemass, Charles Haughey and Bertie Ahern.

Hugh Duffy, Cleggan, Co Galway

Comparing Famine era with present-day Ireland is wrong

Recent commentators have compared Ireland in the present day to the conditions during the Famine. It is a narrative that has had fairly widespread coverage lately.

The present situation shows an Ireland after 100 years of self-government, which is less than perfect, but it has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world and nearly full employment.

In Famine times, after centuries of colonial misrule, most of the population were on the verge of starvation, and when the potato plague hit, a million people died.

To put it mildly, comparing the present day to conditions during the Famine is not appropriate.

Anthony Leavy, Sutton, Dublin 13

Why relax face-mask use if new Covid variant is rising?

The Thursday edition of the Irish Independent carried an article by Eilish O’Regan headlined “Latest Covid variant is spreading rapidly”.

The Friday edition carried an article by the same journalist entitled “Hospitals to take big step away from pandemic era as face mask rules relaxed”. Could the health minister maybe explain to me what I’m missing here?

New Covid variant spreading – mask-wearing in hospitals to be relaxed?

Des Butler, Julianstown, Co Meath

Yet another cruel attack on Palestinians by Israeli army

Israeli soldiers’ raids on Al Aqsa mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam, and their attacks on worshippers are deplorable.

Palestinians have endured hunger, starvation and systematic violence. Their mere survival and endurance in the face of cruelty is remarkable and their voices must be amplified on the global stage if we really want “never again” to carry its weight.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob, London