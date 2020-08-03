Disregard for self-employed pensioners is puzzling

'Little has been mentioned in the media about self-employed pensioners, which is puzzling' (stock photo)

I write in support of publican Joe Mellett (‘Elderly publicans are left to carry the can – our nerves and mental health are starting to fray’, Letters, August 1 ) and his comments regarding the blatant discrimination in the Government’s refusal to include self-employed pensioners in the Covid payment scheme.

I receive a State pension, and am a self-employed, tax-paying musician, dealing mainly with the pub and hotel sector. My work supplemented my pension so that I could continue contributing to the economy. This work has ceased. My outgoings have not.

Little has been mentioned in the media about self-employed pensioners, which is puzzling. Perhaps politicians would fret were it to be pointed out to taxpayers that the pensions they are diligently saving for might one day be used against them.

Fergus O’Reilly

Leap, Co Cork

TD hit a nerve with remarks about public sector workers

I wonder did Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry realise the reaction he would get following his comments on some public sector workers (‘TD to work through recess after ‘bizarre’ comments’, Irish Independent, July 31). He seemed to hit a nerve, especially with Siptu. Sometimes the truth hurts. Maybe that’s what’s upsetting the unions.

Tom Mitchell

Loughrea, Co Galway

Limiting off-licence sales would soon curtail parties

Dr Ronan Glynn and his wise men are insisting on keeping small pubs closed and asking people not to have house parties.

On a brief shopping trip to one of my local supermarkets, over the course of 10 minutes I watched trolley-loads of alcohol being bought.

It would surely be more effective against the spread of the pandemic to close, or at least limit, the off-licence sale of alcohol rather than keeping pubs closed.

Eamon Ward

Wexford

Robust and holistic solutions to public health are needed

The coronavirus has shown itself to be disrespectful of social classes and races. It spurs individuals, public, private and voluntary sectors, universities and governments to work in tandem to improve slum dwellings, to make the fruits of medical discoveries and technologies available to the wider populace and to confront global inequalities. We all pay a collective price for the failure to take a personal and shared responsibility to tackle obesity, diabetes, alcohol abuse, smoking, sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, sexually transmitted diseases and air, water and noise pollution, environmental degradation and climate change. It’s time for more robust and holistic solutions to public health.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London, UK

The arts are not a vehicle for some British colonial plot

Emma Kelly’s reference to ‘Britain’s obsession with claiming Irish talent’ (‘Hands off Paul Mescal, he’s ours’, Irish Independent, August 1) betrays a curious combination of jingoism and a claim to victim-hood on the subject of her neighbour.

As the long and age-old eastward procession of Irish hopefuls shows – be they entertainers, writers, students or teachers as well as tradesmen and professionals of all stripes – the real and admirable obsession is the pursuit of security, success and recognition by the talented, enterprising and ambitious of this island. They go across the water, invited or uninvited, and are welcomed. It is time for this to be acknowledged and applauded – since the two islands form a cultural complex – and Kelly’s embarrassing insistence that British hospitality and acclaim are a colonial plot against Ireland to be routed.

Incidentally, the distinguished Fiona Shaw, whom Kelly cites as a victim of rapacious appropriation, is a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). I don’t recall her turning the honour down, nor her equally distinguished fellow-Londoner Edna O’Brien her damehood. Nor should they have.

John Wilson Foster

Portaferry, Co Down

Isn’t it time the ‘United’ States was appropriately renamed?

Considering the disconnection across America in recent times regarding its worsening Covid crisis, the ongoing racial tensions on that continent and Mr Trump’s leadership style, one must wonder if the time has now come to rename the United States more appropriately as the ‘Dis-United States of America’?

Richard Callan

Beaumont, Dublin 9