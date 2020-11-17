‘Despicable act’ by spineless and dithering government

It’s hard to believe in recent days we have heard of a priest in Co Cork being visited by gardaí and prevented from saying a public mass.

This is just a despicable act carried out in such a manner, both for the celebrant of the Holy Eucharist and the attendants present, especially when social distancing and sanitising were carried out to the letter of the law. One has to ask the question, what law were these good people breaking in practising their right to worship without question. I have no doubt these people are among the most peaceful law-abiding citizens in the State and do not deserve this. There was a time in Ireland which we all prefer to forget when the penalty of death was on a priest’s head for saying the Mass, which was carried out by a then foreign enemy. Who would ever imagine that connotations of this would ever arise again, enforced by gardaí on instruction by a dithering spineless government not fit for purpose. Mary Haran Aclare, Co Sligo

Increase in exemptions from Irish is to be expected

The changes to Irish exemption (‘More pupils skipping Irish since rule change introduced over exemptions’, Irish Independent, November 16) were implemented to drive equitable access and modernise the criteria in line with current understanding of dyslexia, a learning difficulty that primarily impacts on the processing of written language.

To access an exemption from Irish, students still have to show evidence of significant and persistent difficulty with literacy in English (evidenced by a test score at the 10th percentile or lower).

The removal of the need for an IQ score and a psychologist’s report opened up access to disadvantaged learners who previously were unable to request an exemption as they could not access a psychologist’s report.

Therefore, an initial increase in the numbers getting an exemption from Irish is to be expected and shows that these changes have led to more equitable access to Irish exemption.

Rosie Bissett

Dyslexia Association of Ireland

Covid-19 church restrictions are ‘like the Penal Laws’

The Irish Catholic churches together and other Christian and non-Christian places of worship have been forced to close.

Even when they were open, churches with a capacity of 1,000-2,000 were confined to an attendance of 50 people.

Catholics in Ireland have suffered most from the Covid-19 lockdowns resulting in an 80pc loss of revenue, in priests’ salaries suffering cuts of 20-25pc and in the Archdiocese of Dublin having to lay off half its staff.

We are the only country in Europe to have closed places of worship.

The State introduced Vat on candles in 1978 but an exemption was made for white church candles.

This exemption has now being removed.

Visiting church to say prayers and to light a candle is an important cultural tradition in Ireland apart from the fact that the tradition also contributes to churches trying to cover their expenses.

A Catholic Church source stated that the latest imposition was like the Penal Laws.

In fact it is more sinister in that after the Penal Laws were partially repealed the Irish Parliament passed an “Act to prevent the further growth of Popery”.

I hope we are not going down that road.

Hugh Duffy

Cleggan, Co Galway

RIP Des O’Connor, another 60s icon taken from us

RIP Des O’Connor (‘Talented, fun and kind: Crooner and comic Des O’Connor dies at 88’, Irish Independent, November 16).

He was a wonderful comedian and is another 60s icon taken. He always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music.

Now he will get the chance to see if his comparison was right.

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary

We’re all hoping to hear a little Christmas cheer

Pubs are for life not just for Christmas (‘Publicans can’t afford to open for Christmas then lock down again’, Irish Independent, November 16).

Tommy Roddy

Salthill, Galway

Justice Woulfe stood firm in the face of cancel culture

Justice Séamus Woulfe has shown great courage by standing up for himself in the face of “cancel culture” where compromise, forgiveness and second chances are in danger of becoming obsolete.

Miriam Walker

Co Wexford