Davy Fitzgerald connects with participants in uplifting RTÉ show ‘Davy’s Toughest Team’

Letters

On Wednesday night, I watched the first two episodes of Davy’s Toughest Team. It’s a very enjoyable programme despite its serious themes.

Unlike the first series, topics such as mental health issues and suicide are openly discussed. All seven young participants have faced serious adversity in their lives. One was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, another attempted suicide, while suicide has been a feature in the lives of another two of the young men.

Fitzgerald is not a mental health professional, yet he has a remarkable ability to connect with these youngsters and they respond positively to him.

He acknowledges the sad personal circumstances of each of the men, but he sees his job – with the help of other professionals – as helping them to achieve a goal of climbing a volcano in Iceland.

In the second episode, the theme of hope is mentioned as he discusses the task with a psychologist who has been working with the participants.

Fitzgerald believes they are tougher than they think, and despite their challenging personal circumstances they can achieve something they previously would not have thought possible. He is hopeful that this will have spin-offs in their lives in general. I look forward to the remaining programmes in the series.

Tommy Roddy, Ballybane, Co Galway

​

Easter dates mixed up due to interpretation of Sabbath

Attempting to calculate when Easter falls led to it being called a moveable feast. The church tries to keep the event close to the date of Passover, but not on it, as it chooses to celebrate on the nearest Sunday to it.

The Celtic church in Britain and Ireland commemorated the crucifixion on the actual date of Passover, on Nisan 14, in the Biblical calendar, rather than tying it to a day of the week. This changed at the Synod of Whitby in 664. There were two Sabbath rest days during the week of Passover – the regular weekly Sabbath on Saturday, plus the annual Sabbath of the First Day of Unleavened Bread on Nisan 15.

Most people who see the word “Sabbath” in this context assume it to be a Saturday. By counting from the day before the weekly Sabbath, which would be Friday, we are given the well known Friday to Sunday timeframe. However, John 19:31 describes the Sabbath, before which Jesus had to be taken off the cross, as a “high day”. So it was actually the Annual Passover Sabbath and not the weekly Sabbath that the Bible cites. This can fall on any day of the week.

Nowhere in the Gospels does it state Friday. It only offers the term “Preparation Day”, which precedes both the weekly and annual Sabbaths when they occur.

The first visitors came to the tomb on Sunday morning, but they discovered it to be empty. No one saw the resurrection taking place as it happened some time before their arrival. All biblical days start and end at sunset, so Jesus had to be put in the tomb before the onset of the Annual Sabbath at sunset, due to Jewish ritual law.

Jesus said he would be three days and three nights (72 hours) in the grave. With this in mind, he would need to rise just before sunset, not at sunrise, 72 hours later.

The only point before the arrival of the first visitors that would correlate to that time would be just before sunset on the weekly Sabbath. To be precise, this is just before the onset of Sunday, but not actually on Sunday itself. Count back 72 hours and it reveals Wednesday to be the crucifixion day, not Friday, as is so often assumed.

This means that Yeshua (his given name) rose on the Sabbath, making him Lord of the Sabbath. It is clear that two different sabbaths have been conflated. It does not affect any other details of the story, but will the church accept this anomaly? We should not pass over Passover, as “Christ is our Passover, therefore let us keep the feast”.

Colin Nevin, Bangor, Co Down

​

Millions suffer in an unjust world, just like Jesus did

Today, Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. It is also a reminder that the God who suffered and died on a cross 2,000 years ago still suffers in our world.

This crucified God is not to be found in the world of those searching for the miraculous, but in the lives of the people who continue to suffer deprivation in an unjust world.

Brendan Butler, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

​

Every life lost during the Troubles was a tragedy

In celebration of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, I offer a quote from Maurice Hayes’s memoir, Minority Verdict: “There was, in all that time, no injustice, no unfairness, no degree of discrimination that was worth the sacrifice of a single life.”

Brian McDevitt, Glenties, Co Donegal