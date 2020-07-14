Covid travel restrictions must be accepted for our own good

As has often been noted, the coronavirus is no respecter of nationality. The restrictions it places on our freedoms have to be accepted both for our own good and the national good.

We should not feel personally aggrieved. Half a century ago, at the time of a serious foot-and-mouth outbreak, Irish people resident in the UK with rural connections here were told by their own families to stay away.

For the best part of three months, those of us resident here were not free to travel to places or see family around the country. The West did not want to see visitors from Dublin at the height of the pandemic.

In my own case, several speaking engagements, all of them inessential, were either cancelled or deferred.

The Common Travel Area does not take precedence over a public health emergency. The reason Great Britain is not a favoured candidate to be immediately on any green list of countries, to which one can travel to or from without restriction, is because it has been slower than Ireland (North and South) to get its own incidence of COVID-19 under control.

If an Irish resident goes across the water from the Republic at present, they will be just as subject to having to quarantine, when they return, as any Irish person living in Britain and wishing to visit.

Few people here will share Mary Kenny’s view (14 July) that she has any cause to feel aggrieved for now, and I am sure she will be very welcome back (with her opinions), as soon as it is considered safe to lift quarantine conditions from GB.

Martin Mansergh

Friarsfield House,

Tipperary

Quarantine should be a must for anyone coming to Ireland

I wish to express my disappointment with the gradual decline in the adherence to the Government’s guidelines in our fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Since the most recent relaxations, we have witnessed overcrowding of some bars, and consumption of alcohol on streets with almost total disregard for social distancing. This, in conjunction with the daily influx of people from countries where this virus is currently rampant, is extremely worrying.

We all agree that a second wave of the virus is something we all hope to avoid.

I suggest that all persons entering this country must undergo 14 days of compulsory quarantine. If New Zealand as an island can do it, we can.

This would reduce significantly our exposure to the disease and allow us the opportunity to aim for a virus-free country where we can have realistic forward planning for the opening of our schools, playing of our games, and so on.

Liam Fleury

Marino, Dublin 13

Insisting on food to let pubs reopen leaves a nasty taste

I cannot be the only person questioning the insistence of food consumption with regard to reopening pubs. Not only food, but a substantial meal costing no less that €9. Where is the logic here? Does not the serving of food bring plates, knives, forks, spoons, cups and saucers, etc, in to the equation? All of these products have hard surfaces.

Apart from that, where does food service or the lack of it relate in any way to Covid-19? Does eating a substantial meal now provide some sort of vaccine against this ailment?

And 90-minute-only stints in the boozer won’t exactly endear publicans to their clientele either.

Pubs either open or they don’t. Give proprietors guidelines they can live with and get on with. Treating the Irish people like children will only serve to get their backs up.

In fairness, we as a nation have largely played by the rules throughout this crisis. Give us some credit.

Eamon Kearney

Dublin 13

Kenny is always welcome – but she must play by the rules

Mary Kenny, veteran journalist and commentator, is very welcome indeed to visit Ireland, even during a pandemic (‘The end of céad míle fáilte: I’m not welcome in my own country because of coronavirus’, Irish Independent, July 14).

What is not welcome is the idea that she, or anyone else, might ignore quarantine regulations and endanger others.

Come visit us, Mary – but play by the rules!

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

We need to face the facts over the safe disposal of masks

On three occasions recently on my daily ramble, I have noticed discarded face masks lying on the pavement.

Bin them, folks, for goodness sake... if only to save face.

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin 9