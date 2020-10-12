Covid requires Budget that pays universal basic income

The Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform (‘Budget boost for 160,000 pensioners’, Irish Independent, October 10) are to announce the largest Budget ever. “We want our Budget to recognise the difficulties people have gone through, particularly those who live at home on their own and have been unable to see their loved ones for many months,” according to a senior Government source.

The people they refer to represent a minute number compared with the remainder of the population’s difficulties. Budget 2021 is being prepared in the normal way of previous budgets, giving consideration to the interests of the political parties in Government, the vested interests of many sectors, and in response to the most vociferous and least disadvantaged in our society.

This Budget, if the leaks represent the outcomes, will represent the greatest waste of State financial resources.

Victor Frankl reminds us “an abnormal reaction to an abnormal situation is normal behaviour”.

In this time of Covid-19 and with the likelihood of a move to Level 5, it is necessary to ensure that all citizens are supported through these difficult times with an abnormal budget which introduces universal basic income of €350 per week for all citizens of 18 years and over.

This will give the population financial independence and will ensure that the strictures of Level 5 can be borne and the measures adhered to.

If we allow the pandemic to flourish there will be no economy and with many health workers getting the virus there will be no health service.

In this pandemic and to prevent the collapse of society, a Budget as normal is unacceptable.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Pétanque and squash better than fields of wild flowers

It seems our county councils are sadly lacking the ability to think outside the box. Thinking outside the box is what gives rise to strokes of genius.

We are fortunate in this country that we have lots of green spaces. When a councillor sees a green space he tends to think of wild flower gardens. Yes, these gardens do look lovely but they don’t provide entertainment or encourage any activity.

This is a time of restrictions with regard to going anywhere or visiting anyone. So what is badly needed on these great green spaces are things like a ball alley, which could double up as an outdoor squash court, into which could be incorporated a pétanque space for boules.

The ball alley and the squash court both require exactly the same area, 40ft x 20ft. The same with regard to height, which is 20ft. The pétanque space is 40ft x 10ft. This edifice would appeal to all age groups from the very young to the truly ancient.

I live in Malahide, where there is a beautiful big green facing the Broadmeadows estuary. It would be magnificent to see this ball alley/squash court/pétanque area here with a view of the soothing sea as it rolls in and rolls out.

Barbara McDonnell

Malahide, Co Dublin

Class sizes must fall to give our children space to learn

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has long been urging politicians and leaders to financially support education, schools, students and teachers in prudent fiscal planning.

Long-term investment in education is the panacea for the numerous crises we are facing today.

The Covid-19 pandemic, endemic poverty and inequality, and climate change are among a slew of issues that we all have to face up to now.

Covid-19 is a problem that affects everyone.

Into president Mary Magner, in a recent address to her own members, suggested the best type of PPE (personal protective equipment) that a teacher could be given is a reduction in the number of students in the classroom.

In far too many ways the education system in Ireland has aped its UK counterpart. Ireland and the UK have the largest class sizes in Europe.

Teachers have too long been pleading with governments and administrations to address the issue. It is crucial that we invest in our young people and their places of learning.

It is essential that we give them the space and the opportunity to develop, mature and to learn.

Colin Quigley

Trim, Co Meath

Watkins brings Late, Late light into these dark days

There was a real lady on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Kathleen Watkins. A bright light in the midst of our turmoil. Enough said.

Brian McDevitt

Glenties, Co Donegal