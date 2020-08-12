Covid pandemic not without its moments of dark humour

'Then there’s the rule that you must partake of a substantial meal in a pub if you want to have a pint. I wonder what Flann O’Brien would have to say about that.' Stock photo: Failte Ireland

We find humour in the darkest of times. It’s a way of coping, and maybe keeping ourselves sane in a world gone mad. War-ravaged Londoners poked fun at the bombers overhead as explosions rocked the city. The Troubles produced dark humour too.

Now we have Covid humour. Laughter has a way of relieving the pressures compelling us to behave abnormally. And how life has changed. A few days ago I stopped outside the bank and put on a mask before entering. If I had done that last year I’d have looked damned suspicious.

Then there’s the rule that you must partake of a substantial meal in a pub if you want to have a pint. I wonder what Flann O’Brien would have to say about that. Would he feel obliged to add a verse or two to his poem on the merits of the pint of plain? It might go like this (with apologies to the writer):

“If you’re feeling low and lousy

And your publican faces a ban

You still can savour the joys of life

A plate of chips is your only man.”

But the ‘meal with a pint’ rule will hopefully show that when the chips are down, we’ll always step up to the plate.

John Fitzgerald

Callan, Co Kilkenny

Why I’ll be delighted to see the back of Fair Deal scheme

I was glad to see the Fair Deal scheme is threatened – it should never have been brought into Irish law. It is a throwback to the ‘Gregory Deal’ clause inserted by Lord Gregory into the Poor Relief Ireland Act 1847.

The clause read as follows: “No person who shall be in occupation of any land of greater extent than the quarter of a statute acre shall be deemed to be a poor person and it shall not be lawful for any board of guardians to grant relief within or without of the work house to any such person.”

The only alternative was to give up his patch of land to the landlord or face starvation. Faced with mounting concerns the government set up a royal commission presided over by Dr R Whately, Protestant archbishop of Dublin. It is interesting to look at his recommendations 150 years later to see that many are still not adhered to, for instance, the provision of healthy homes, the closing of pubs on Sundays, and the prevention of the sale of groceries and intoxicating drink on the same premises.

The 1918 Dáil at its first meeting on January 21 declared: “The Irish Republic fully realises the necessity of abolishing the present odious, degrading and foreign poor law system and substituting therefore a sympathetic native scheme for the care of the nation’s aged and infirm, who shall no longer be regarded as a burden but rather entitled to the nation’s gratitude and consideration. Likewise it shall be the duty of the Republic to take measures to safeguard the health of the people.”

Instead we spend almost €1bn a year repairing the havoc our EU colleagues inflicted when they decided to carve up Africa in 1885. Those costs, together with taxes forgone on our FDIs, would more than provide for our senior citizens.

Hugh Duffy

Cleggan, Co Galway

No masking the fact we’re bad at covering our faces

I went shopping on Mandatory Mask Monday.

A security person in one shopping centre had his visor up over his eyes.

A checkout operator had her mask dangling from just one ear, and a little girl in the queue happily swung her mask in a circle.

Wearing a mask around your neck, like an off-duty surgeon, seems to be the latest fashion. As a man I knew used to say: “’Tis worser they’re improvin’.”

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Hume did amazing work for peace – and he was not alone

The outpouring of appreciation for the life’s work of John Hume has been truly inspiring.

It is also appropriate that we remember the courageous role of the other key contributors to the Good Friday Agreement. Gerry Adams, Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, John Major, George Mitchell, Albert Reynolds and David Trimble faced danger and took risks well beyond the call of duty in ensuring the success of the negotiations leading to it.

J Anthony Gaughan

Blackrock, Co Dublin

We’ll end up paying dearly for lack of control of visitors

I am concerned that holidaymakers are not taking enough precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Confusing messages from Government and the lack of stricter controls for people travelling into our country or across the Border with Northern Ireland makes us vulnerable to spikes.

While the west has been fairly safe in keeping this virus at bay, we may pay for our lack of control in the long term.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny, Co Donegal