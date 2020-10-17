Covid allows us to ponder the damage caused by a rapacious and unequal consumer society

It is interesting in the time of Covid to consider how Cartesian the world actually is in terms of mind/body duality.

Society can deal with "the body" and all the illnesses and diseases that beset it.

The body, especially in the narrative of disease, is seen as innocent, a victim, as it were.

We are well acquainted with the body. It lives mostly in the light of day and is, in many ways, a thing that we know, it is quantifiable and tangible.

The mind, on the other hand, is hinterland and mental health is very much a personal responsibility.

When "the mind" breaks down it is never really considered as a societal problem but more as a personal failing like poverty is. One is almost blamed for not being able to hack it.

"It" being a rapacious and extremely unequal society that places often impossible and demeaning demands on us.

Before the virus ripped through our world we were beginning to take note of that young prophet in the yellow raincoat, Greta Thunberg, and the extent to which we have collectively pillaged this earth and were beginning to finally admit our lifestyle and the consumerism that drives it is no longer in any way sustainable.

As a species we are spectacularly myopic in our pursuit of instant gratification and profit and unspeakably cruel to each other. Unlike every other species, we are unfathomably ignorant in how we knowingly destroy the habitat that sustains us.

The extremely high rates of suicide, depression, anxiety and addiction that afflict people all across the world are not seen as a pandemic.

We are not quarantined and our economies are not put on hold until we find a vaccine or a viable way to heal the mind.

The mind and the body are severed by a Cartesian shears that blinds us to the fact that they are inextricably linked.

More than a million people commit suicide each year worldwide, but we have allowed the narrative of "personal failing" to hold sway. Their deaths are not seen as symptomatic of a very ill society.

We are expected to brave it, to carry it, to shop on.

Let's use this time, this strange and often terrifying time, to meditate on what kind of world it is that we want to return to.

Billy Ó Hanluain

Kimmage, Dublin 12

TB brought poverty to Ireland in 1940s and '50s

We hear daily from opposition parties and other pressure groups of the "paltry contribution by the State " to the bereaved families as a result of Covid-19.

I worked in Dublin County Council, which was the health authority for Co Dublin, in 1952. My job as an 18-year-old was the payment of infectious disease allowance to the 500 families of husbands who were dying in the various sanatoriums.

The maximum weekly payment for a mother with four or more children was one pound and 10 shillings. A wife with no children got seven shillings and six pence. If her husband died before Tuesday, the allowance for that week was refundable.

The widow's pension for rural Ireland was five shillings per week plus an extra two shillings for the eldest child and one shilling for each of the other children. To put these payments in perspective, a Dublin council road worker's weekly pay was four pounds 10 shillings,

To try and cope, the widow would go to the "relieving officer" (a remnant of the old British Poor Laws still in existence 30 years after our independence). The relieving officer's advice, endorsed by her parish priest, was to place her four children or whatever number she had in an industrial school.

In such circumstances, the widow in receipt of the maximum infectious diseases allowance of one pound and 10 shillings from the county council would pay the industrial school one pound per week per child (in accordance with the Department of Education instruction dated May, 1951) or 52 pounds and six shillings per year.

Instead of paying the industrial school four pounds per week for her children, if she was paid three pounds per week that family would no longer be deprived of a mother's love.

As a matter of interest, between 1950 and 1960, 10,000 people died of TB. During my time of payment of infectious diseases (two years), four to five died each week in county Dublin.

A survey carried out by RTÉ in 2012 described Ireland in the 1940s and early '50s as one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Hugh Duffy

Cleggan, Co Galway

Government needs to consider closing schools

The current strategy from the Government is to suppress the virus transmission, but they seem to forget the elephant in the classroom.

Since reopening schools, new virus cases have started to increase dramatically. CSO stats for September show that the age group of below-25 accounted for one-third of new cases.

Considering that people from this group most likely still live at home and will most likely infect parents and other relatives, clearly the most effective way to suppress the virus would have been to close the schools weeks ago when the country moved to Level 3 restrictions.

This would have been a real circuit breaker. Now it seems new cases are spiralling out of control and schools still remain open. Moving the country to Level 3 restrictions and not closing the schools was a mistake and I would hope the Government could reconsider its strategy to suppress the virus.

Alexander Biessmann

Address with Editor

GAA defies logic by going ahead with championship

Classifying one sector of their GAA playing members as elite, somehow preventing the spread of coronavirus, defies logic and the science behind the spreading of the disease.

Ronaldo would surely be considered elite and yet he got the virus.

GAA leadership at the highest level should come out now and abandon the inter-county championship.

It's doing nobody any favours and potentially putting a lot of people in danger of becoming infected.

Forget this costly ego trip that most members don't want or need and call off the championship before it is inevitably stopped in its tracts.

Des Quinn

Aughawillan, Co Leitrim

Dying with Dignity puts nation on slippery slope

I want to fully support the sentiments expressed by Gearóid Duffy ('Dying with Dignity Bill opens the way to a slippery slope', Letters, Irish Independent, October 14).

What an excellent expression of the dangers associated with going down this road - it's the thin end of the wedge (as if it's not bad enough in itself as it stands).

This can quickly become a duty to die where, even if nothing is said, the older person knows that there might not be a full willingness by family members and relations to commit to the necessary love and care of the older person

We are now on the slippery slope. Let's shout stop and protect the dignity of the older person and of life itself.

Paul White

Murgasty, Co Tipperary

Slán leat - that's the way to say goodbye

When we bid goodbye to folk these days with "stay safe", we might consider using the Irish goodbye - slán leat or slán libh - which conveniently translates as "go with safety".

Fergus Jordan

Greystones, Co Wicklow

Christmas bonus waste of taxpayers' money

As we once again get used to another strict lockdown, the focus now for some is the Christmas bonus.

While we as a nation are borrowing just to keep our heads above the waterline, the talk of a Christmas bonus is premature.

The cost of this alone will be in the region of half a billion euro. I'm not a Scrooge but let's get some sense of perspective when we talk about this giveaway handout.

That people who never worked - excluding pensioners, those with disabilities and those affected by unemployment - can get a bonus for doing nothing is a waste of taxpayers' money, and money that is needed for other essential frontline services.

With a €9.5bn budget deficit, €220bn national debt and a 28pc increase in Government spending, the idea that we can hand out money as a bonus instead of focusing where it is really needed is utterly wasteful and a form of political chicanery.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny, Co Donegal