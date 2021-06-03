Compromise is needed for the move to reunification

A united Ireland belongs to all its inhabitants of any or no religion. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

I READ Hugh Duffy’s letter (‘Majority may be possible but Border poll should wait’, June 1) and Declan Foley’s response (‘People in North have not moved on from divide of 1921’, June 2). Both were an excellent and meaningful reading.

As a Protestant Englishman, I fail to understand why the people of Ireland, north and south, Protestant and Catholic alike, cannot live together in peace on the Emerald Island.

Ireland is heading towards inevitable reunification and compromise is needed.

Those who use religion to divide its people are not true servants of God assuming ‘He’ exists. A land void of snakes should not be held to ransom by human serpents with their own agendas thriving on division and unnecessary hatred. A united Ireland belongs to all its inhabitants of whatever religion or none. Bigotry has no place in Dublin or Belfast.

Ireland’s potential has yet to be realised with the best to come – it must not be repressed.

Dominic Shelmerdine

London, England

Johnson focused on tying important knot for once

APPARENTLY Boris Johnson’s tie was somewhat askew during his wedding ceremony.

In fairness to the man, he had a far more important knot to tie on the day.

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin

No comparison when it comes to Irish and UK local taxes

THOSE who wish to offer an opinion on the Local Property Tax (LPT) would do well to acquaint themselves with the subject matter.

In your report on the planned changes to the tax (‘‘If you look at council tax in the UK, we’re getting away with murder,’ says homeowner,’ June 2), Kate O’Hanlon from Sallynoggin compares our situation with the UK, suggesting that we are treated better. But there are huge differences between the two jurisdictions.

Firstly, in the UK the council tax has a full ability-to-pay protection. For example, if a person falls into unemployment or becomes ill, they qualify for discounts up to 100pc reduction of the amount due. Secondly, what you get in return for the tax levied differs vastly between the two.

In Ireland, it is hard to see what exactly one gets as all services carry a charge of some kind or other. By contrast, in the UK, councils publish a long list of local services provided under the council tax. Two stand out: refuse collection, and police and fire services.

The amount we pay for refuse charges alone would cover the LPT with much to spare. And if you have cause to call a brigade in an emergency, you are well advised to check your bank balance beforehand, the charges are eyewatering. The fact is that the council tax in the UK provides vital services, free at the point of delivery. While here the LPT is simply a revenue gathering mechanism.

It is shamefully levied at the same rate on rich and poor whether the person can afford to pay or not. It is a method of tax collection that favours the wealthy to the detriment of the less well-off and provides little or nothing in return.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond, Co Sligo

Soccer team must beat the small but mighty Andorra

AS OUR soccer team prepares to take on the might of Andorra we must reflect on the fact that the total population of Andorra is less than that of Dublin 15 and would comfortably fit inside Croke Park.

With a record of 11 games and 0 wins (and only a handful of goals) we just cannot afford another humiliation.

Anything other than a 3-0 win would be just that.

David Ryan

Co Meath

100 years since the birth of a unique Irish sportsman

THIS week marks the centenary of the birth of a former Irish soccer international who stands unique in sporting history insofar as he played international football for no less than four different countries during his sporting career.

Willie Walsh was born in Dublin on May 31, 1921. The family moved to Manchester when he was eight years old where he played for England schoolboys before signing for Manchester City for whom he made a record number of wartime appearances.

He was capped nine times by the Republic of Ireland and seven times by Northern Ireland at a time when they could select players from both sides of the Border.

When he retired as a player with Manchester City, he moved to New Zealand where he took up a position as a coach in Auckland. At the age of 40, he played for New Zealand which is an achievement unprecedented in any branch of international sport.

James Healy

Co Galway