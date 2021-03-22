CJ Stander always wore the red and green with integrity

The possible reunification of Ireland (‘Reunification of Ireland must be based on something more subtle than headcount’, Michael Kelly, Comment, March 18) depends on more elusive considerations than the belief a referendum in the near future will support reunification as a reaction to the unsuccessful vote to stay within the EU. Or that a majority will vote in favour of reunification based on headcount and empty promises.

Your commentator correctly points to the majority of citizens in the North who do not identify as simply Irish.

The electorate in the North have shown themselves to be intelligent voters – note their majority vote in favour of remain in the Brexit referendum – and will look at the prospective benefits, if any, reunification will bring to them.

Prior to any referendum and rush to achieve reunification, it is necessary to create and demonstrate that we in this State live in a fair, just, tolerant and egalitarian society. Failure to create a beneficial society will impede a united Ireland.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Stander always wore the red and green with integrity

The very best aspect of the great win over England at the Aviva on Saturday was the emotion, tears, gratitude and integrity of CJ Stander in the aftermath of the game.

While with us, he made the most eloquent statement as to how the red of Munster and the national green jersey should be worn – never more so than in his final game.

Totsiens, mooi loop, CJ!

Michael Gannon

Kilkenny

Irish radio should show more support for homegrown acts

Irish musicians haven’t been best represented on Irish radio in recent years. This has, no doubt, influenced the lack of homegrown music in our national charts, compared to so many countries in Europe.

Add in the fact that you are more than five times more likely to hear an Irish male artist than an Irish female artist on Irish radio, it makes it incredibly difficult for so many to get an opportunity.

Talented Irish female artists need to be given the chance to be heard. Irish radio should be full of homegrown music from people of different backgrounds, ethnicities, sexual orientations and genders. Our radio should be representative of our society.

Take Lesley Roy, for example. You’re extremely likely to hear the same song by an international artist multiple times in an hour on the same station. Suggest similar treatment for Roy’s song Maps, and you’d be considered mad to give that level of airplay to what many would consider the best song and artist to represent Ireland at the Eurovision in two decades.

Irish radio should be part of the support platform for homegrown artists. They should play a part in helping artists become established.

Let’s stop the cycle of waiting for homegrown artists having to establish themselves abroad before getting the attention they deserve at home.

Gavin Brennan

Dublin 1

Spring equinox brings hope of brighter times up ahead

Spring equinox marks a time of rebirth in the northern hemisphere, with the sun moving north across the equator and daylight and darkness almost equal at 12 hours each.

I hope that the equinox, which occurs this week, will be a watershed, marking the beginning of the end of the mentally exhausting coronavirus.

The arrival of spring has certainly put a spring in our steps and joy in our hearts. Summer time begins next Sunday, March 28, so the days will be noticeably longer.

How wonderful it is to listen to the bleating of lambs in the fields and to marvel at “a host of golden daffodils, beside the lake, beneath the trees, fluttering and dancing in the breeze”.

As this lockdown nears an end, the arrival of spring restores our energy after the darkness and cold of winter.

We appreciate how good it is to be alive and living in a beautiful country. Spring whets the appetite for exercise, sport and outdoor life.

Alfred Lord Tennyson maintains that in spring a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of love. Mine turns to sea swimming in Fenit, walking on Banna Strand, and the mouth-watering anticipation of a feast of Gaelic games.

But this year also, with child-like enthusiasm, I am awaiting my turn to be vaccinated.

In the poetic words of Stephen Hawking: “I’m not afraid of death, but I’m in no hurry to die.” I still have a great deal of living to do!

Billy Ryle

Tralee, Co Kerry