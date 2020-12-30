Celebrating New Year’s from home doesn’t have to be dull

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, whose imprisonment has led to global criticism of the Saudi government. Photo: Handout via Reuters

Although 2020 is coming to a close, it’s more important than ever to continue being vigilant about Covid-19 safety practices, such as social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting person-to-person contact as much as possible.

The main theme is that individuals should limit their gatherings to include direct households only in order to lower the risk of Covid-19 spread. That means your New Year’s Eve plans should include staying at home. But that doesn’t mean your New Year’s Eve plans have to be boring.

Zoom calls and Google Meet have become a staple for holiday celebrations this year, and they’re a great way to gather all of your loved ones virtually to ring in the New Year. Despite the challenges, it’s important to acknowledge all of the good parts of the year, and you can easily do so with a thoughtful virtual toast.

Plan a time to call up your friends and loved ones so you can all raise a glass to getting through 2020. Thank goodness for the technology that allows us to still be in contact with our nearest and dearest. So let’s raise a virtual toast to a happy New Year!

Anthony Woods

Ennis, Co Clare

Jailing of activist shows Saudi rulers still live in the past

The sentencing, of up to six years’ imprisonment of the Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is an affront to any claims that government in Saudi Arabia has changed in its tolerance of women or its acceptance of any democratic credentials.

Imagine jailing a person who asked that she be permitted to drive her car. One would come close to thinking that we are still in years of serfdom.

It is unfortunate that the rulers of the tyrannical kingdom still believe this to be the case. And the West continues to stand by and do nothing.

Paul Doran

Clondalkin, Dublin 22

When friends and enemies offer the same advice, take it

Sometimes people need to read it to believe it. The now long-gone New York Sun will always be remembered for its editorial that stated “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus”, in response to a latter from an

eight-year-old girl.

Since that newspaper has been consigned to the history books, we have to look elsewhere, and another New York newspaper, Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, carries the editorial: “Mr President, stop the insanity.”

When your friends as well as your enemies say the same thing, then maybe you should start to listen.

By the way, the Santa reference is still relevant, although when he tried to bring you coal for your present, no one was home and the Secret Service stopped any unapproved visitors.

As the paper so eloquently says: “Give it up, for your sake and the nation’s.”

Dennis Fitzgerald

Box Hill, Vic

Melbourne, Australia

Three resolutions that might just brighten up your outlook

For what it’s worth, here are my three resolutions for 2021.

1. Obey what the medical profession instructs us to do in the fight to overcome Covid-19.

2. Do NOT mention the name of the United States’ soon-to-be ex-president.

3. A return to civility. Happy New Year to one and all!

Herb Stark

Mooresville, NC 28117, USA

Nobody got what they wanted from the Brexit ‘compromise’

I always enjoy Robert Sullivan’s missives, but I disagree with his view on the post-Brexit situation.

As is so often the way with compromises, nobody got what they wanted in the compromise of the post-Brexit agreement.

Some countries cannot bear to be part of a group that they cannot dominate.

Not even my two glasses of EU Christmas vino will change my view on this one.

James Burke

Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

Now we need a vaccine for depression and the economy

First off, I’m not anti-vaccine. Secondly, to compare tuberculosis or smallpox vaccines to Covid-19 – as some are – is ridiculous.

These other vaccines were developed over years and not months.

Is it premature to be celebrating?

The wearing of masks and social distancing will continue anyway. There’s also mass depression, undiagnosed serious illness and an inevitable hit to the economy.

Am I missing something?

Shay Feeney

Clonsilla, Dublin 15