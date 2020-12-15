Brexit negotiators need to up the ante before it’s too late

I find it amusing when I read or hear the media reporting Brexit updates from what are described as Irish negotiators.

Let’s clear that misconception up first. The word negotiators is when two or more parties are in discussion with each other.

This is not the case with these negotiations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his team are in the wings waiting with baited breath for the crumbs Ursula von der Leyen and Michel Barnier decide to throw them when they have concluded the talks.

I have no doubt a deal will be done but it will not be good news for us.

Ms Von der Leyen and Mr Barnier, by leaving it to the very last second possible, will make it almost impossible for Ireland to object and veto any deal at such a late stage, without coming under severe pressure from the rest of the EU.

Anthony McGeough

Kingswood Heights, Dublin 24

Silence of Sinn Féin over historic exit is thunderous

Republicans, especially in Sinn Féin, should be jumping for joy.

The exit of the UK from the EU is probably the most important event in Irish history for 1,000 years. We are no longer pulled in the direction of a major decision by the UK.

In the time of French president Charles de Gaulle, Ireland could not afford to join the common market as the UK could not become a member.

We were tied hand and foot to the UK.

The absence of loud applause from Sinn Féin is positively thunderous.

Brian Patrick McArdle

Co Kildare

It looks like Corybn doesn’t know when he is not wanted

Jeremy Corbyn has told anyone who will listen of his new Peace and Justice Project.

Dare one suggest the former British Labour leader’s next project should be just to give us all peace?

Mark Boyle

Renfrewshire, Scotland

Johnson’s deal will end up filling coffers of the wealthy

I have a good chuckle whenever I read, or hear, someone say Boris Johnson is a clever man.

Mr Johnson is one thing, and one thing only – a carpetbagger, whose ego comes ahead of anything and everything. The fact is he and his cohorts never wanted a soft Brexit: they need a no-deal break so they can put all the blame on the EU.

And in this they have a willing ally in the ‘singular-minded’ media.

I recall a conversation I had in 1990 with then EEC Commissioner for Agriculture Ray Mac Sharry, a former neighbour of our family in Sligo.

He told me of the difficulty Australian trade minister Neil Blewett had in accepting that the EEC/EU put the innumerable small-family agricultural industry ahead of the large commercial industry.

It will be these UK family-farm units and trawler owners who suffer most.

Brexit is solely about filling the coffers of the wealthy Tory members and supporters.

The little people are mere serfs, and must live a frugal lifestyle.

With thoughtful leadership, the Republic of Ireland could gain much from England’s disaster.

Declan Foley

Berwick, Australia

Climate agreement should be a template for the talks

It seems somewhat amiss, scary even, that all these rules, standards and regulations in the Brexit talks are prioritised, but not a word about the Paris Climate Agreement, which should be used as a ‘template’ for the negotiations.

Had this happened from the outset, they might well have come to an agreement or be at a more advanced stage by now.

For instance, is it not incumbent on the UK and the EU to keep existing status-quo trade arrangements in place, have a lower carbon footprint in shipping and transport, thereby meeting the aims of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The present difficulties in the talks could well be significantly less, mitigated, even neutralised, if this ‘template’ had been taken onboard at the outset.

The proverb ‘can’t see the wood for the trees’ comes to mind here.

Where is Greta Thunberg in all of this?

She’s one whose opinions might help the process or are her brave attempts to ‘knock heads’ now completely forgotten?

Ian Hester

Ballymacurley, Co Roscommon

Welcome to the season of...greed, gluttony and envy

I cannot quite put my finger on the date when the season of goodwill turned into an orgy of greed, gluttony and envy.

Liam Power

Blackrock, Co Louth