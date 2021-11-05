Bars and restaurants have to stick to Covid passport rules

With the frightening increase in Covid cases in the past two weeks, we have to try to find out what is happening. Part of the problem is the very low level of checking in restaurants, nightclubs and pubs.

I have been asked for my phone number, with no check if I have a Covid ‘passport’ or been vaccinated. This is ridiculous – do these establishments not realise they are shooting themselves in the foot? I do not have a problem producing my passport, but even when I have it in my hand to show it, I am not asked for it. I am aware of someone who queried a staff member when they were not asked for their passport and they were told rudely: “I’ll do my job, you do yours.”

We need more checks to be done on a random basis, but we, the public, need to ask establishments why they are not checking better. Where are the leaders of the restaurants and vintners groups now to insist on their members doing what they signed up for? If they don’t, they will have a nice lockdown for Christmas.

Stop the whingeing about any difficulties and think of the health service staff and the real difficulties they are having.

Donough O’Reilly

Kilmacud, Co Dublin

Solution to climate crisis lies with the global corporations

I agree fully with your editorial, ‘No less than a revolution is needed to tackle crisis’ (Irish Independent, November 2). It is extraordinary that we rely on the leaders of the world to come up with a solution through the UN. Politicians inevitably fail – their agenda is short-term.

The solution to climate change can only come from another revolution – a green technological revolution. To achieve this, we need to have on board the major global companies that control the wealth of the world. These enormous corporations effectively control our lives in whatever form we choose to exist, be it through provision of food, natural resources, transport, communications, health or employment.

Governments, democratic or otherwise, are at best now only managers of peoples within country boundaries. We have seen how this played out through the Covid pandemic when governments and their peoples were dependent on the scientific and pharmaceutical industry for a solution. Governments were bit players and in most cases helpless.

The solution to our climate crisis will only be found in collaboration with the major global corporations. Government leaders, presidents, prime ministers need to stop hogging the climate stage, offering nothing more than grand speeches, aspirations and empty promises.

Aidan Roddy

Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Rural communities feeling helpless in face of challenge

The term “climate change” generates one word in rural Ireland – fear.

It is a fear with no win. On the one hand, no one doubts the consequences of uncontrolled climate change and the dangers it will bring to future generations. On the other hand, the measures taken to combat it, especially in rural areas, also have huge consequences for future generations.

The “blah, blah, blah” referred to by Greta Thunberg, regarding the lack of sincerity shown by leaders, adds to these fears.

Rural communities are profoundly aware of the challenges on their farms, their transport infrastructure and their access to services. Equally, there is a sheer sense of helplessness, mainly caused by not knowing precisely the changes required and the mechanisms needed to offset their worst effects. Is it beyond us to hold our own climate summit? At least here we could dispense with the “blah, blah, blah” and concentrate on concrete ways to manage the implementation of very tough decisions affecting all of us.

Séamus Boland

Irish Rural Link, Moate, Co Westmeath

Benefit of continuity from monarchy can’t be matched

I WAS delighted to see your London correspondent, Mr Shelmerdine, back in fine form in sequential editions of your letters page. I disagree almost entirely with his point of view, but I welcome and am always prepared to consider his arguments, however misguided I believe them to be.

His comments on the British monarchy are an excellent example. The monarchy, imperfect though it may be, provides a degree of continuity and service over many decades. I suggest this continuity is a benefit that could not be matched by any elected president.

Comments on Scotland’s independence and Ireland’s reunification are disingenuous. Scotland has twice voted to reject such a move, and speculation on the result of a possible third vote is just that.

As to his comments on a possible united Ireland – wishful thinking, sir.

Gareth James

Newtownards Road, Co Down