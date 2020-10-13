As long as risks are taken, the consequences are inevitable

'Every member of our society has been impacted by this pandemic in some shape or form and yet the responses are different.' (stock photo)

Why is it some people have opted out of the way of life required in Ireland at present?

We’ve all heard the public health guidance, we’ve all been educated as to this beastly virus and its inflictions.

Science and facts are all within our grasp. Deaths have occurred.

Families have been left grieving; patients have been left with the ill effects of long-term illness.

Jobs have been lost. Every member of our society has been impacted by this pandemic in some shape or form and yet the responses are different.

Some people are doing all they possibly can to protect society and break the chain of transmission while others have decided they are willing to risk everyone else’s well-being as they refuse to adopt the new behaviours required by all of us.

For months we’ve known of people willing to take risks, refusing to wear a mask, refusing to keep their distance, willing to have that family gathering, or christening or that party just for the sake of it.

Their reasoning is simple. They’re willing to assess the risk and take on the risk. The problem is the element of risk doesn’t end with themselves and their front door.

If it did, we’d all say, ‘off with you: take your chances and don’t come crying to us if the virus bites you on the ass’.

Instead, what happens is that risk-taker lends his or her risk on to the rest of society as they go to their local supermarket, attend work or eat in a restaurant, giving the virus every opportunity to transmit.

With every opportunity given to this virus, our cases will naturally rise and as cases rise, hospitalisations will rise, ICU beds will fill up and we will end up in the situation we’re in now.

As we’ve seen, having moved to Level 3, businesses have lost livelihoods, jobs have been lost and loved ones are once again told to stay away from nursing homes as routine hospital appointments fall under threat.

All of this is avoidable. It’s just a shame some people can’t see this bigger picture and adopt the behaviours required of all of us for the sake of others.

Marie Hanna Curran

Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Moving a disruptive tenant will not solve the problem

The latest report aimed at solving escalating levels of crime in some Dublin City Council-managed estates recommends, amongst other measures, “relocating” the tenants involved. (‘Evict criminals and disruptive tenants to clean up troubled area, urges report, Irish Independent, October 12).

But where will these problem tenants be relocated to?

After all it only takes one problem family to spoil a peaceful estate.

In 2005 the Dutch authorities decided to relocate their rowdiest housing tenants into new small estates constructed from steel shipping containers and located away from law-abiding citizens.

The police, welfare and educational services were then able to concentrate their efforts on these small areas.

Perhaps we should follow suit?

Alternatively we could just give anti-social and violent elements proper long jail sentences rather than continuous slaps on the wrist.

Karl Martin

Dublin 13

There were no goals, but there will always be laughs

Overheard in west Wicklow on Sunday evening. “I believe it was a nil-all draw in the Aviva.”

“What was the score at half-time?”

Mattie Lennon

Kylebeg, Blessington, Co Wicklow

Biden needs to focus on beating Donald’s bluster

The race for the White House is entering its final stages and as things stand Joe Biden has a good chance of beating Donald Trump.

Mr Trump’s refusal to take part in a virtual debate demonstrates a complete disregard for democracy as this format allows individual audience members to ask the candidates questions and it does not allow the moderator to be constantly interrupted.

Far-right 1930s-style rallies allow Mr Trump to bask in his toxic nationalism and this is what he does best.

Kamala Harris performed better than Mike Pence in the vice-presidential debate and this should boost Mr Biden’s chances. The vice-president has had to assume the office of president intra-term on nine occasions in the past. A vote swing of 1pc of white voters in the battleground states of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin would win these four states for Mr Biden and winning these states is key to winning the White House.

In the meantime, Mr Biden needs to stay calm and stay focused. Mr Trump’s bluff and bluster may catch up with him and ‘the Donald’ could well and truly find himself a lame-duck president on November 3.

Kieran O’Regan

Dublin 9