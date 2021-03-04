Anti-lockdown protests are understandable but unwise

To those organising the anti-lockdown gathering in Cork this weekend let me say this: I know how you feel.

We are all fed up with the lockdown and feel like going out into the street and screaming.

But the purpose of the lockdown is to limit the spread of the virus and the more successfully this is done, the sooner the lockdown can be gradually ended.

Now, if a large number of people come together, it will be impossible to maintain social distancing and if some of those present, without realising it, have the virus, they will inevitably spread it to others.

Likewise, if many refuse to wear masks, this too makes spreading likely.

Even someone who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons may spread the virus. So it is not just a matter of right-wing elements joining and using the gathering.

If you wish, as we all do, to end the lock- down as soon as possible, then organising a gathering like this is as good an example as I have ever seen of people shooting themselves in the foot.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown, Cork

Be kind: Elliott’s folly should not mean end of his career

GROWING up, we were always told that, if we made a mistake or did something wrong, to say sorry. Nowadays satisfaction and redemption isn’t merely sought in seeking forgiveness but in spilling blood.

Caroline Flack, the much-loved British presenter, took her own life last year after withstanding constant and horrific abuse on social media.

The hashtag BeKind was coined after her death in an effort to contain abuse and to be nicer to others on social media.

Being sorry and repeating your remorse isn’t enough any more – keyboard warriors want your guts, your job and they won’t stand for less.

I will admit when I first saw the ill-advised photo of Gordon Elliott, I too was disgusted. However, over these past few days my sympathy has turned towards Mr Elliott.

He has apologised and suffered; what he did was morally wrong and cruel but his whole career, character and work has been pulled into question for one very silly act.

Julie Bennett

Mountrath, Co Laois

Horses are being run into the ground in racing industry

FOR anyone one who thinks that recent viral images of Gordon Elliott and Rob James do not reflect the racing industry as a whole, can we please consider the fact the average lifespan of a horse is 25-30 years.

These horses were aged five and seven. They died from cardiac arrests. Someone ran them into the ground. These animals are expendable, “lovely” or not.

Sarah McArdle

Moycullen, Co Galway

Donohoe needs to remember the people bailed out banks

IT IS sickening to see so many bank closures announced this week, and for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to also announce an increase in bonuses and pay for elite bankers.

The effect these closures will have on rural communities is devastating.

Remember, Mr Donohoe, the Irish people bailed out the banks.

Ian Gorby

Belturbet, Co Cavan

Ireland must tap into its renewable energy sources

CONOR SKEHAN manages to be both right and wrong in ‘We must learn from terrible calamity engulfing Lone Star state’ (Irish Independent, March 2), where he incorrectly blames renewables for Texas blackouts.

The New York Times and others have stressed the state’s widespread electricity failure was largely caused by freezing natural gas pipelines.

He is right, however, to stress the challenge of managing the Irish electricity grid as we increase the share of renewable electricity to 70pc by 2030.

This involves rethinking how and when we use electricity. ‘Energy efficiency first’ is often repeated in European circles, and we must embark on a massive renovation wave to upgrade our buildings and homes to slash energy use over the decades ahead.

We must also manage electricity demand by charging our cars and buses at night-time when demand is low.

We require more electricity interconnectors, such as the planned Celtic interconnector that can export our renewables on windy days and import power from other countries on calm cloudy days.

Off-shore ocean energy from wind and ocean currents also has vast untapped potential. We must follow the lead of South Dublin County Council in ensuring data centres provide surplus energy to a district heating scheme for businesses in Tallaght town centre.

Renewable energy is an opportunity, not a threat.

Ciarán Cuffe MEP

The Green Party, Dublin 7

Surgery lists must fall or mediocrity will prevail

HEALTH Correspondent Eilish O’Regan (‘HSE has lofty plans’, Irish Independent, March 3) is anything but optimistic about the Government’s ability to deliver its aspirational plan on time.

Unfortunately everything is jumbled together: waiting lists, home care, mental health, disability, lifestyle changes and of course – the jewel in the crown – ending the two-tier system.

A good start which would cost nothing would be to get operating lists in the public hospitals to start on time and get through the same number of cases as in the private sector.

The usual excuse of case mix will be wheeled out but there’s nothing to stop the HSE cherry-picking low-risk patients to get the show on the road.

Otherwise taking over the private hospitals will result in overall mediocrity, which seems to be the extent of left-wing aspirations and good news for the owners and investors in these hospitals who will get massive compensation.

Good luck to them because they stuck their necks out when many thought they were crazy.

Michael Foley

Rathmines, Dublin 6