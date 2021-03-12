A very hard year – but now we have reason to feel positive

A demonstrator holds up a sign at Pfizer's headquarters building in New York City, during a protest demanding just global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

On March 12 last year I wrote in my diary: “Covid-19 – serious now!” Leo Varadkar came on the box and more or less closed the country down. Like most people, I was shocked and scared of what lay ahead.

I recalled two days earlier driving to Donegal town. I happened to be listening to Seán O’Rourke on his Today show. He was chatting to a teacher working in Italy who was isolating in his small flat watching Netflix. I wondered what that was all about. The nightmare had begun in Italy.

Never did I think that within two days this same nightmare would arrive on our own shores. How smug I had become.

Anyway, here we are, one year later, and we have every reason to be positive. Many good people have worked to make that possible. Onwards and upwards.

Brian McDevitt

Glenties, Co Donegal

US approach to Covid is right and now normality is in view

The United States of America has 50 states. Some of these states are as big as many countries and have large populations. These states have governors and mayors who decide certain everyday rules and regulations, especially during this worldwide pandemic. Most American states have only endured one lockdown of approximately three months (March-June 2020).

Despite rising cases and deaths in the autumn, they have continued with everyday life, with social distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene and adhering to the rules when going into shops. Restaurants have been open, zoos have been visited by families, golf courses have been frequented by golfers. Children have been attending creches and going to swimming lessons.

The people realise that they have to live with this virus and, with the vaccine roll-out progressing well, they’re looking forward to being back to normality and at full capacity sooner rather than later.

Susan Burke

Cahir, Tipperary

Politics damaged by ideology of always bowing to party line

A recent report in the Irish Independent focused on the Fine Gael party meeting to discuss Irish banking difficulties. It clearly illustrated that TDs who are not in minsiterial ranks are either being sidelined, or not taken seriously by the Fine Gael leadership. The time has long passed for TDs to start using legislative powers.

They, as individuals, must do something about the financial sector. The inane ideology of bowing to the party line on everything is totally undemocratic, which in turn leads to a lack of people with nous and education entering party politics.

Declan Foley

Berwick, Australia

In 2021 we should know that the mother is key to pregnancy

Regarding your article headlined ‘Meet Rambo: He’s fathered sextuplets, six triplets and 30 twins this year alone’, (Irish Independent, March 10), I would like to remind you this is the 21st century. How can you publish such an article implying that a ram can have any influence on the number of lambs a ewe gives birth to?

I’m sorry guys, but just like us humans, the number of offspring from a single pregnancy is solely due to the fertility of the mother and nothing whatsoever to do with the father.

Is it just that some diehards haven’t understood yet that producing offspring is still, so far, overwhelmingly the work of the mother?

Margaret Coen

Ballymote, Co Sligo

We’ve all had a hair-raising time since the arrival of Covid

Bill Linnane’s account of his daughter cutting his hair (‘I let my daughter cut my hair. Now I look like Kim Jong-un’, Irish Independent, March 10) reminded me of the customer telling his barber that he needed a really special cut.

He explained to the somewhat sceptical barber that he had secured a private audience with the Pope and needed to get an appropriate trim for the occasion. A month later, the barber again had him in the chair and said: “What was the first thing the Pope said to you?” To which the customer said: “He asked me where I got such a lousy haircut.”

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin

Royal family is not the only institution with archaic rules

I would counter Keith Nolan’s comments (‘Need we be so surprised by allegations of royal racism’, Letters, March 10) by reminding him there is an even older archaic institution than the British crown in existence that prohibits an Anglican from being elected Pope.

Paul Kelly

Black Hills, Skerries, Dublin