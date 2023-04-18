A treasure trove of religious teaching if the will is there

Letters

Seán O’Brien (‘Why the concept of God is so important to humanity’, Letters, Irish Independent, April 14) gives an excellent summation of religion today.

Indeed, could the major disinterest in God today be in some way laid at the feet of “the religious” who refuse evolution of the word?

Fr Bruno Barnhart, mystic and hermit (1931-2015), wrote: “We humans prefer a manageable complexity to an unmanaged simplicity.”

If we accept the principle that “God created the world and everything in it” – including mankind – then there is an innate “homing instinct” to God in each of us.

For all who are interested in researching religion, there is a treasure trove of Christian (Orthodox) teaching online.

God adds up to small things for mankind which, if observed, would make a massive difference to the world today.

Self-respect with respect for each other; love for each other; absolute forgiveness for each other (irrespective of the offence); love and trust in the trinity. Forgiveness is summed up in the following poem by an unknown author left beside the body of a dead child at the Ravensbruck Camp in 1945. ( Lynn C Bauman, A Book of Prayers; 1999):

O Lord, remember not only the men and women

Of good will, but also those of ill-will.

But do not remember the suffering they inflicted upon us;

Remember the fruits we have bought

Thanks to this suffering – our comradeship

Our loyalty, our humility, our courage

Our generosity, the greatness of heart

Which has grown out of all of this, and when

They come to judgment, let all the fruits

Which we have borne be their forgiveness

Declan Foley

Melbourne, Australia

Why we should take a leaf out of Japan’s constitution

The Japanese constitution may be the bravest in the world. Unamended since its drafting and adoption in 1947, it rebuilt post-war Japan from the ground up by means of radical political and social reform.

Rightly or wrongly, it beat and bent Japan into the shape of Roosevelt’s New Deal United States, a sword into a plough, and transformed the country from a war-like, casted society into a modern, peaceful and prosperous one.

As the debate on Ireland’s neutrality is accelerated by some of our more regrettable public representatives, it is worth bearing Article 9 of Japan’s constitution in mind.

Article 9 is its famous “non-belligerence” provision, prohibiting Japan from ever again resorting to war as a means of settling an international dispute.

It “Aspir[es] sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order,” and in order to do so, it pledges that, “the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes”.

Nobody questions Japan’s commitment to the international order, or its opposition to the Eurasian dictatorships threatening global stability.

In spite of its proximity to and histories with expansionist China and Russia and the weeping nuclear blister of North Korea, and despite the international financial havoc the slightest Japanese instability would provoke, Japan is able to manage its international affairs and contribute to global peacekeeping without spending eye-watering billions on weapons, or, crucially, sending its dwindling young population off to die in foreign border disputes.

Amid talk of abandoning Irish neutrality in favour of Irish militarisation, Aontú has called for a referendum to enshrine neutrality in our Bunreacht. This strikes me as an excellent opportunity for Ireland to learn from and apply the courageous new Japanese model of peaceful international relations instead of rushing to armament.

Killian Foley-Walsh

Kilkenny city

​

Application of GAA’s farcical four-step rule will be difficult

Who will be the first brave Gaelic football referee to attempt to apply the farcical four-step rule?

Seamus Foley

Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

Dangerous revelry on roads after a sports team’s success

Last Sunday I saw a cavalcade of vehicles carrying a happy and successful sports team through the streets of their town. I’m not trying to be a killjoy but it was disconcerting to see some of the children halfway out of the vehicles waving flags, particularly as they turned corners. All it takes is a split second to turn joy into something else. Surely sports clubs should impress on all members how important it is to stay safe on the roads and have everybody strapped in.

Rodger Waters

Address with the Editor