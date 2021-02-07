Letter from the Editor

WHAT motivates readers to pay for news, or to buy one newspaper over another? The truth is that sometimes we’re only guessing. And we’re always learning in this game

Back in the day, I decided to drop some local notes which the Limerick Leader had been publishing for donkey’s years, without ever questioning their value. They were mostly about 45 drives and bingo results in a small village over the Kerry border. The correspondent who provided these notes, for an embarrassingly modest weekly fee, telephoned me to protest.

“Your sales around here will collapse!” he said.

I told him I had checked how many copies we were selling in the village’s only shop — on average, none. We might as well have been publishing the latest news from Boise, Idaho, for all the good it was doing us. It only took me about six years to realise this.

That was then. These days, we know instantly what news people are prepared to pay for. Hugh O’Connell’s front-page exclusive last week, about emails between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and chief medical officer Tony Holohan, more than likely gave us a couple of thousand extra sales in the shops. We’re guessing about that, to an extent, but what we know for certain is that 25 readers took out new subscriptions to our digital service Independent.ie last Sunday because they wanted to read Hugh’s story online. And because they decided it was journalism worth paying for.

In the brave new world, there are experts who – for a fee – share their insights into why readers part with money. “People choose to pay for just two reasons,” says one, Thomas Baekdal. “They either have a need that they are paying you to solve for them, or they pay you to support what you do.”

The Sunday Independent is fortunate to have a big and loyal readership, who support what we do every week – even if you don’t always agree with what is published. But what about Baekdal’s first category, the people who have a need?

Call me biased, but I would say everyone needs to read Maureen Gaffney’s superb piece on page 18 this week. The reason we’ve promoted it on the front page is because I’m hoping it will speak to the need a lot of us have to understand, in a deeper way, why the latest lockdown is proving so hard. Happily, the piece also provides some much-needed optimism. “Lockdowns deaden our spirits,” Maureen writes. “So when the vaccine finally rolls out, it will not just protect us from infection, it will revive our souls.”

Amen to that. And thanks for supporting us again

