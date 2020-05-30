| 7.3°C Dublin

Lessons from a global pandemic #1

Brendan O'Connor

The risks that really matter in life are not the small, day-to-day ones. The risks that matter in life are the things that hardly ever occur, but when they do occur, they are catastrophic. Rare but high impact. You really only need one of these doozies to occur to upend everything. And they do occur. So if we take one thing away from all this, it's got to be that we shouldn't, as the saying goes, sweat the small stuff.

You can barbecue practically everything.

Barbecuing is more a state of mind rather than a cooking technique. Once you are in the state of mind, you can drag everything along with you. Go to the fridge, grab whatever you fancy, whatever is nearly on the turn - put some oil and some salt on it if necessary, and barbecue it.