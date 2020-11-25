Late Late Toy Show just what we need after a year from hell

Only two sleeps until The Late Late Toy Show and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s a tradition I’ve grown to love more now that I’m older. Just call me a big kid.

Of course I’ll be shocked if my teens will watch it with me as they’ll be too busy on Houseparty with girls they’re not allowed physically ‘meet’.

Either way I’ll be planted on the couch Friday night with my Christmas PJs on surrounded by a feast of my favourite treats. And I will be in full control of the remote. No dispute.

While the show always provides plenty of cute kids, and some hilarious malfunctions, I’m sure there will be a heavy helping of emotional moments this year – so be sure to have the hankies at the ready.

Though I reckon it will be the emotional workout we all need. Even Ryan Tubridy (inset) admitted he cried his eyes out when he saw the set so the production team must have outdone themselves this year.

While crying isn’t something I suggest we all do on a regular basis, I feel a few tears can be a healthy release when we’ve a lot of stress built up. Honestly, it’s good to cry every so often. Even you hard men!

We’ve all had a problematic year, and the Toy Show could be just the simple tonic to unburden us of all our frustrations and feelings of loss.

Even if it was just the loss of our freedom to travel, and talk to total strangers in toilets about our private relationships. Remember when we did that?

I have to say I was chuffed that RTÉ put on a Christmas movie last Sunday. I can’t remember what it was called but I’m all for more of that nonsense. Hook them into my veins.

CHEESY

Admittedly it was a terribly cheesy flick, with a far from unique storyline.

But it kicked me into a warm Christmassy mood, and I urge everyone to get on the same boat. Sure it’s still November, but this day next month will be Christmas Day.

So it’s not really too early to get into the spirit of things.

Yes, it’s technically a Christian celebration but no one is keeping tabs. So, if like me, you don’t practice any particular faith you can still do Christmas.

While I haven’t put up my tree yet, some of my neighbours have, and I’m loving the festive lights that are springing up in people’s gardens especially those out in my hometown of Finglas.

They went above and beyond this year and are collecting money for charity. Good on them. Without doubt all the illuminations give me a lift.

I know my Christmas won’t be the same crazy affair. There’s nothing wrong with getting gooey about the holidays.

News of more vaccines down the line gives us hope and The Donald has finally conceded he has lost the election – in his own special way, that is.

This is the time to rejoice, be grateful for all the little wins and look forward to better times. Yes, in a socially distanced and safe manner.

Our glasses are half full again, and mine’s a piping hot mulled wine. Who’s with me?



