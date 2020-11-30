| 10°C Dublin

Kudos to Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson for opening up about IVF – it’s a shame other older celebrities aren't so forthcoming

Katie Byrne

Danielle Parkinson and Brian McFadden have announced their pregnancy news. Photo: Kieran Harnett Expand

Congratulations to Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson, who are expecting their first “miracle” baby after two pregnancy losses and three rounds of IVF.

Former Westlife singer Brian (40) and his fiancée Danielle (39) have shared their fertility struggles from the beginning, and have been met with an outpouring of good wishes after sharing their news.

Danielle isn’t the first woman in the public eye to talk about her IVF journey. Chrissy Teigen (35) has always been candid about her experience with IVF. So too has comedian Amy Schumer (38), who took to Instagram earlier this year to share all the nitty-gritty details that a round of IVF involves. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me,” she wrote. “Not bad for the old gal, right?”

