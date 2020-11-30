Kudos to Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson for opening up about IVF – it’s a shame other older celebrities aren't so forthcoming

Congratulations to Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson, who are expecting their first “miracle” baby after two pregnancy losses and three rounds of IVF.

Former Westlife singer Brian (40) and his fiancée Danielle (39) have shared their fertility struggles from the beginning, and have been met with an outpouring of good wishes after sharing their news.

Danielle isn’t the first woman in the public eye to talk about her IVF journey. Chrissy Teigen (35) has always been candid about her experience with IVF. So too has comedian Amy Schumer (38), who took to Instagram earlier this year to share all the nitty-gritty details that a round of IVF involves. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me,” she wrote. “Not bad for the old gal, right?”

Chrissy and Amy are among a cohort of tell-it-as-it-is celebrities, so it’s hardly surprising that they chose to be open and honest about their fertility struggles.

Yet there’s another group of female celebrities, who claim to have conceived naturally despite being in their forties, and who continue to tell the world that it’s possible to defy nature and beat the odds.

The odds, by the way, are extremely narrow. At 40, a woman has a less than 5pc chance of getting pregnant each month, and a higher likelihood of pregnancy loss.

The hopeless optimist will look at this data and, like Lloyd Christmas in Dumb & Dumber, think, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!”. The hardened sceptic, on the other hand, will crunch the numbers and surmise that these celebs probably aren’t telling the whole truth.

Fertility struggles are a sensitive subject, which is why many couples prefer to keep IVF treatment between themselves and their closest support network.

It’s a physically, emotionally and spiritually shattering process, after which success is by no means guaranteed.

Couples need support while they’re going though the process, but sometimes they could do without the unsolicited advice from well-meaning friends and the eager ‘any update?’ texts from their cousins.

Some couples don’t want to be pitied or questioned. More than anything else, they don’t want to have to share their disappointment with more than a handful of people should the treatment not be successful. This is why many women choose to talk about their IVF treatment only when they’ve reached an advanced stage of pregnancy, or after they’ve given birth. It makes perfect sense that women come to this decision, and celebrities are no different.

Things get a little trickier, however, when a celebrity who is over the age of 40 conceives “naturally” — and continues to keep up the charade after giving birth. Again, as Lloyd Christmas put it, there’s a chance — a very small chance — that they did in fact conceive naturally, but it’s hard not to be suspicious when you consider the odds.

It’s like the celebrity who offers the stock response of “never say never” when asked about cosmetic surgery, despite having a forehead so frozen you could go ice skating on it. We suspect they’re not telling the truth, but then the Lloyd Christmas optimism creeps in and we wonder if we too could look like an Egyptian goddess if we just drank more green juice and took up Pilates.

Everyone is entitled to keep their private life private, especially when it concerns something as deeply personal and complex as fertility.

More to the point, these celebrities didn’t set out to be IVF ambassadors or poster women for geriatric pregnancy. They’re working in the most age-conscious industry in the world and they know that youth — or at least the illusion of youth — is a bankable commodity.

But perhaps they haven’t truly considered their influence and realised just how much is at stake. Perhaps they don’t understand that they’re giving false hope to women who are bulk-eating pineapple and mainlining folic acid for breakfast.

Late motherhood might be on the rise but it’s still a fairly new phenomenon. And while we’ve all heard the odd story of the friend’s mother who conceived naturally at 41, we don’t have many examples of women who delayed starting a family without the need for fertility treatment.

It’s new territory that women are negotiating for the first time in history. And without a map at hand, we could really do without celebrities giving us the wrong directions.

Is The Crown fact or fiction?

Britain’s Culture Secretary thinks Netflix TV series The Crown should come with a disclaimer, telling viewers that it’s a work of fiction.

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction. So as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” Oliver Dowden told the Mail on Sunday newspaper. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

It’s fair to say that some fans of The Crown think the series is a faithful retelling of the Royal family’s history, rather than a Hollywood-ised revisionist history.

Some people don’t understand that screenwriters need satisfying story arcs, and a neat beginning, middle and end. Other Netflix viewers are new to the comings and goings of the British royals, which would explain the trending Google searches for ‘Did Diana really dance on stage to Uptown Girl?’ and ‘What did Michael Fagan say to the Queen?’.

Some of the scenes in The Crown are undeniably fabricated, but let’s not forget that writer Peter Morgan was tasked with writing a script about a family that carefully controls its media narrative and follows its own script to the letter.

This is a family in which men are expected to keep a stiff upper lip and women are expected to appear on the steps of the hospital, looking perfectly coiffed, mere hours after giving birth.

In other words, the royal family’s public brand is, by its very nature, fictional — so perhaps we should cut Morgan some slack for taking dramatic liberties.

Bedtime with Hozier

The trend for celebrity-read bedtime stories continues unabated. Hozier and Brendan Gleeson are among some of the Irish celebrities who are reading Christmas bedtime stories as part of Threshold’s latest fundraising campaign.

Subscribers can listen to the full collection of stories in return for a donation to Threshold on Patreon (see patreon.com).

Early adopters to the trend will probably stick with the strangely soothing tones of Tom Hardy on CBeebies.