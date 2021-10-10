Keeping going in the Squid Game

It’s about certainty, they tell us. Business likes certainty. And there was certainty in the 12.5pc tax rate, and now there’ll be new certainty, in the 15pc rate, which does mean, when you think about it, there wasn’t that much certainty in the 12.5pc rate.

But most of us just smiled ruefully to ourselves at the notion of certainty, at the naïvety of these great businessmen, who think there is any certainty left in the world.

Certainty used to be the Irish dream. You grew up, got a job, a good job in the local bank ideally, bought a house, and a car that guzzled petrol, you ate meat and two veg every evening, and at 65, or before it if you were lucky, you retired and played golf or went to the pub or did DIY or strimmed the hedge.

Now you’ll be lucky to get to the growing-up part before you’re about 40. The local bank is gone. The house is an impossible dream for many or could be crumbling around you. The car and the meat are verboten. There may not be electricity for the strimmer, and you need a degree in maths to figure out when you’ll be able to retire and if there’ll be any pension left by then.

We thought when the apocalyptic movie that was the pandemic came along it was an aberration. We thought life would go back to being a Steven Spielberg film, or at least some form of Fair City or Glenroe. But now we have opened the door to catastrophe this is our only lens on the world. Wherever we look now we see looming crises. Although we’re not really willing to do anything about them.

It was telling how in the Irish Times poll during the week people were largely unwilling to take any of the measures required to combat climate change. The only measure a majority were in favour of was allowing more land to be used for wind energy, presumably as long as that land was somewhere else.

We all agree we must do something about climate change. We know it’s a catastrophe but we still want the certainty of the old world. We still want to live our lives the way we used to live them. We know too we probably can’t keep giving people pensions at 65 even though they’ll live to 100.

Little wonder in all this confusion and catastrophising how we are turning for our entertainment to a violent Korean TV show where everyone sits around, their death almost certain, waiting for the next horrible surprise to be thrown at them.

Why are they there, we wonder about the Squid Game contestants. Why do they keep on going, with horrible surprises around every corner, when they know all but one of them are going to die? Maybe for the same reason we keep going even though we know we are all going to die. That’s the human spirit. When it comes down it, because we have to, we will play the Squid Game of life.

We will adapt, most of us will figure out the next challenge, and we will try somehow, amid the uncertainty, to keep our humour and our humanity.

Because there ain’t no sanity clause and there ain’t no certainty clause either.