Keeping going in the Squid Game

Brendan O'Connor

The action in the Netflix series 'Squid Game' takes place on mobile phones. Picture by Kim Hong-Ji

It’s about certainty, they tell us. Business likes certainty. And there was certainty in the 12.5pc tax rate, and now there’ll be new certainty, in the 15pc rate, which does mean, when you think about it, there wasn’t that much certainty in the 12.5pc rate.

But most of us just smiled ruefully to ourselves at the notion of certainty, at the naïvety of these great businessmen, who think there is any certainty left in the world.

Certainty used to be the Irish dream. You grew up, got a job, a good job in the local bank ideally, bought a house, and a car that guzzled petrol, you ate meat and two veg every evening, and at 65, or before it if you were lucky, you retired and played golf or went to the pub or did DIY or strimmed the hedge.

