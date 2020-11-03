Katie Byrne: How can Prince William ask men to discuss mental health if he kept Covid diagnosis secret?

| 5.7°C Dublin
When a person in the public eye is diagnosed with Covid-19, we tend to hear about it straight away.Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson confirmed they had tested positive shortly after they were tested, and followed up their initial tweet with regular updates. A few weeks later, Boris Johnson revealed he had tested positive with a video message. Even Donald Trump was quick to share his diagnosis with the world. Granted, it was all part of his phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes comeback tour, but at least he didn’t try to cover it up.
It’s a bewildering turn of events and it’s hard to know what kind of PR strategy Kensington Palace had in mind — or if they had one at all. Why did they go public about one diagnosis in the family but keep another one private? Were they hoping to keep William’s diagnosis a state secret, or did they strategically reveal it just as Britain entered a second lockdown? Did they yield to the atavistic myth of the fit and healthy future monarch? Or did they forget that Prince William is on a crusade to break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health? William recently spearheaded Heads Up, a co-initiative between The Football Association and Heads Together. The campaign is designed to encourage more men to feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and feel better able to support their friends and families through difficult times. In William’s own words, he wants to show men “that we all have mental health just like we have physical health”. It’s a worthy campaign, but perhaps William shouldn’t be so quick to compare physical health with mental health. After all, if he’s not comfortable talking about his physical health issues, how can he possibly encourage men to get comfortable talking about their mental health issues? He says he didn’t want to cause alarm, but that’s precisely the same attitude that prevents men from coming forward with mental health issues and getting the help that they need. The sentiment ‘I don’t want to worry people’ is just another way of saying ‘I’ll battle on bravely’. And that’s a dubious message to send when you’re on a mission to prove that’s it’s OK not to be OK.
The pandemic may have changed our relationship with money, but it seems we’re still willing to splash the cash on consumer goods that make our lockdown experience that little bit more tolerable.
Sales of fire pits and outdoor heaters have soared in recent months, as families prepare for a winter of socially distanced outdoor entertaining.
Status symbols are always shifting as the needs of aspirational consumers change. Before the pandemic, status was signalled through luxury handbags, watches and the latest gadgets.
These days, status symbols are more discreet and practical. Think chest freezers, coffee machines and printers (how else were people going to print out their PUP applications?).
This isn’t to say that conspicuous consumption has gone away, rather that we’re less inclined to buy items that signal status and wealth, and more inclined to buy utilitarian items that signal our pandemic preparedness.
Designer handbags aren’t much use when you’re confined to a 5km radius, which is why we’ve turned our attention to little luxuries that elevate our lockdown experience and transform our homes into cosy cocoons.
If you need some Christmas gift inspiration, think towards cashmere pyjamas, luxury dressing gowns and cosy throws. Failing that, you can’t go wrong with an outdoor fire pit.
