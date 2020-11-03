Katie Byrne: How can Prince William ask men to discuss mental health if he kept Covid diagnosis secret?

When a person in the public eye is diagnosed with Covid-19, we tend to hear about it straight away.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson confirmed they had tested positive shortly after they were tested, and followed up their initial tweet with regular updates. A few weeks later, Boris Johnson revealed he had tested positive with a video message.

Even Donald Trump was quick to share his diagnosis with the world. Granted, it was all part of his phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes comeback tour, but at least he didn’t try to cover it up.

For the most part, people in the public eye operate within a culture of openness and transparency when it comes to a Covid-19 diagnosis. No doubt they consult with their publicists and crisis communications teams beforehand, but they all seem to arrive at the very same conclusion: honesty is the best policy.

So why, then, did Britain’s Prince William decide to keep schtum? According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge tested positive back in April, but kept it private because he didn’t want to worry anyone. He was treated by palace doctors before isolating at his family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and reportedly took seven days away from public engagements. His father, Prince Charles, tested positive for Covid around the same time.

It’s a bewildering turn of events and it’s hard to know what kind of PR strategy Kensington Palace had in mind — or if they had one at all. Why did they go public about one diagnosis in the family but keep another one private? Were they hoping to keep William’s diagnosis a state secret, or did they strategically reveal it just as Britain entered a second lockdown? Did they yield to the atavistic myth of the fit and healthy future monarch? Or did they forget that Prince William is on a crusade to break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health? William recently spearheaded Heads Up, a co-initiative between The Football Association and Heads Together. The campaign is designed to encourage more men to feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and feel better able to support their friends and families through difficult times. In William’s own words, he wants to show men “that we all have mental health just like we have physical health”. It’s a worthy campaign, but perhaps William shouldn’t be so quick to compare physical health with mental health. After all, if he’s not comfortable talking about his physical health issues, how can he possibly encourage men to get comfortable talking about their mental health issues? He says he didn’t want to cause alarm, but that’s precisely the same attitude that prevents men from coming forward with mental health issues and getting the help that they need. The sentiment ‘I don’t want to worry people’ is just another way of saying ‘I’ll battle on bravely’. And that’s a dubious message to send when you’re on a mission to prove that’s it’s OK not to be OK.

William’s decision not to go public has sparked an online backlash and led to a growing distrust of the royals. But it also raises some important questions: Are people in leadership positions more inclined to hide a positive diagnosis because they view it as a sign of weakness? Is there a stigma around a diagnosis? More to the point, do we think of those who suffer in silence, who keep a stiff upper lip and just get on with it, as stoic and gallant?

It’s worth noting that many of the well-known people who were open and honest about their Covid diagnoses were also eager to point out that they were still fully equipped to continue their work. British PM Johnson insisted that he had all the technology he needed to work from home. Claire Byrne broadcast

from her garden shed.

It would suggest that there is a silent pressure on people in the public eye, and people in leadership roles, to prevail against all odds and prove that they are bigger, better, faster and stronger than anyone else who contracts the virus. And this of course trickles down to workplaces, where CEOs and line managers can feel the pressure to recover as quickly as possible.

Prince William may have thought it was brave and noble to suffer in silence, but perhaps he should have given more thought to the message that it sends. As he says himself, it’s OK not to be OK. And this advice applies to physical health just as much as it does to mental health.

