Juno star Elliot Page is now a man. But really, what’s that got to do with you or me?

In a month filled to the brim with bleakness, the outpouring of public support for actor Elliot Page from his industry peers was little short of heart-warming.

As the actor formerly known as Ellen Page (star of Juno and X-Men) announced that he is transgender and that his pronouns are now ‘he/they’, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Hooper, Mark Ruffalo, Anna Paquin and Anna Kendrick praised him on sharing his transition with the world.

The positive, celebratory announcement posted on his Twitter has been shared 1.6 million times to date. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he writes.

Page (33) also spoke of his apprehension in coming out: “I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

Page then concluded: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

A statement like this, released by a high-profile actor with a sizeable public platform, certainly goes some way towards highlighting the reality of transgenderism and transitioning for the wider community.

In the plainest, and most human language he can find, Page has laid bare and demystified the lived experience of a trans man more fully than any debate on the subject can. And the sheer tsunami of support and celebration around Page’s coming out is a testament to the progress we’ve made as a society.

It seems simple enough to me, as a cis female, and someone outside the experience. Elliott has long identified as a man personally. He is a man. He is now asking that the rest of us see him as a man, and not in the way we have before. Which is, well, grand.

What’s interesting is the sheer number of people who cannot seem to get their head around this seemingly simple situation.

“She’s still an XY, aka human female,” one particularly dopey pundit commented online. “How is this simply not a mental illness?” wrote another. “I honestly don’t get it.” (in case you’re wondering, both of these reactions aren’t just ignorant, but offensive).

Well, it’s not really for you to ‘get’. Elliot Page is not asking for your permission, or for you to even understand. This isn’t a decision that he, or any transitioning person, needs to justify with wider society. While he gets on with the rest of his life, everyone else can ‘get’ it in their own time.

It’s completely fine for us, as people outside the transgender experience, to be curious and to want to understand. But honestly, it’s none of our business. Does it really make a difference to your life whether you know what bathroom Elliot will use, what his passport will look like, or what medical interventions (if any) await him?

Really, what’s it to any of us? The sooner we realise that these details are not up for public delectation, the better. Forget talk of ‘wokedom’, or ‘snowflakes’, and get back to the basics of kindness and consideration.

People still feel this itchy need to pop their noses into the lives and experiences of trans people, and for what? It causes needless distress, offence and upset to the person who is transgender, and is ultimately no skin off the nose to the person for whom gender identity is something they simply take for granted.

Remember that thing your mum used to say: if you’ve nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all? Well, if you can’t be supportive and celebratory of a person who is transitioning, without wondering how this fits into your world view, don’t bother piping up.

A trans person has gone through more self-realisation and soul-searching than many others manage in a lifetime. Still confused? That alone is worthy of celebration.

Thanks Topshop, for very little of late

This week has been an eventful one for style followers. Firstly, it was announced that Debenhams is closing after 242 years of trading; then came the news that Philip Green’s Arcadia Group, home to Topshop, has hired administrators.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on Topshop, which as a brand, near unassailable a decade ago. At the launch of the New York flagship stores in April 2009, chaotic scenes abounded, just as they did at the opening of their Irish flagship store in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, four years previously.

But a decade is a very long time in fashion. The pandemic has certainly played its part, but the death rattle has been ongoing for some time. In a post-#MeToo climate, young women have seemingly clocked the allegations of sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying levelled at Green, and are reacting with their wallets.

But let’s be honest. A lot of this has to do with the clothes. Many a time I’ve walked into Topshop with money to part with, and left wanting. The women for whom Topshop was once a premier destination have moved on, filled out and grown up. The hemlines are all over the place; the sleeves are for the skinniest of minxes; the trousers rarely factor in the possibility of having an actual arse.

Worse, the brand refused to adapt and evolve in an ever-changing landscape. The brand got complacent and ended up on the backfoot for it. Which, in fashion, is the worst place to be.

Will Obama's Trump comedy triumph?

This week’s ‘where to even begin’ story comes courtesy of the Obamas, who are reportedly signing a deal with Netflix to produce a comedy “based on the chaotic transition of power when Donald Trump became president in 2016.”

The show, titled The G Word With Adam Conover, is a collaboration between the comedian and the former first couple’s Higher Ground Productions. It may not sound like taking the higher ground, but suffice to say that the Obama’s ringside seat to the entire episode should produce some decent material.