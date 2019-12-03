John Downing: 'Taoiseach knows he has only deferred rather than resolved big political problem that is Eoghan Murphy'

The Dublin Bay South TD with the urbane accent these daysattracts trouble like a magnet draws iron filings. The words we heard in tonight's confidence debate on the Housing Minister were familiar, but note the increasingly shrill tone of which we shall definitely hear more.

Earlier, the Taoiseach repeated his stout defence of the man who was his party leadership campaign director in May 2017. Mr Varadkar argued that big progress is being made on increasing housing supply with the largest increase in social housing in any year of this century – “regardless of boom and bust.”

Read more: Government scrapes victory as Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy survives no confidence vote

We must also acknowledge that historically, the banking and economic collapse reduced house building to virtually nothing a decade ago. Since Fine Gael have taken over government leadership in March 2011 there have been five people in charge of trying to remedy the growing homelessness and housing crisis which followed economic recovery.

Three came from Labour – Willie Penrose, Jan O’Sullivan and Alan Kelly – during the ill-starred 2011-2016 Fine Gael-Labour coalition. When Enda Kenny returned as a minority Taoiseach in May 2016, the daunting challenge fell to Simon Coveney, and when Leo Varadkar succeed as Taoiseach in June 2017, it was enter Eoghan Murphy.

So, is Mr Murphy any more culpable than his four predecessors? And does he get even grudging credit for some progress – even though it comes up short amid huge housing demand?

Well, the answer to both those questions is a brutal No. That is because the housing crisis has by now affected every echelon of Irish society.

People who might be tempted to feel smug at living mortgage-free, or close to that state of grace, in a nice neighbourhood are rapidly learning the greater reality. In many cases their children are coming of age, and finding - that even they are doing well at work – house ownership is a pipe dream.

Other people find they cannot get staff to expand their businesses. People charged with trying to attract inward investment and job-creation to Ireland are warning that a lack of affordable accommodation is a big problem, which is also doing the country reputational damage.

The real problem is that Eoghan Murphy has become a lightning rod for all of this - and there is no end in sight. People trapped in a rent spiral are getting especially angry.

A Cabinet re-shuffle after last May’s local and European Parliament elections, moving one of the Stagecoach’s key lieutenants to a place of relative safety, would have been wise. It would look a bit more obvious to do that now given this second no-confidence motion in two years.

But it might still be worth the risk.

Online Editors