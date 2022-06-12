| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s not enough to be appalled by Muckamore, we must demand accountability

Máiría Cahill

Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Picture by PA Expand

Close

Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Picture by PA

Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Picture by PA

Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Picture by PA

Glynn Brown’s son Aaron is 25, but has the intellectual capability of a toddler.

He loves watching The Lion King and Toy Story, and being driven by his father in the car. His parents meet his needs that he cannot, from brushing his teeth, to toileting help, and washing and feeding him.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy