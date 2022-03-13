It’s Kafkaesque on Orwell Road

At first, caring seemed like an easy thing. Something we could all get on board with. Because we all care, right? And we were all horrified by the same things, and we all wanted to help.

But of course it’s not that simple.

There is a hierarchy of caring. So when everyone starts caring, a suspicion develops that some people maybe don’t care enough. There was suspicion, for example, about the residents of Orwell Road. Local councillors wanted to change the name to Independent Ukraine Road, to have a dig at Orwell Road’s current most infamous resident, Russian ambassador Yuri Filatov. Now, you could argue that Orwell Road is the perfect address for the Russian embassy. If they were going to change something, maybe they could have messed with the street numbers a bit, so that the ambassador’s address became 1984 Orwell Road.

Indeed, one resident, “well-known geriatrician Prof Ronan Collins”, as he was referred to in dispatches, suggested that the renaming of the road, and the manner in which it was happening, was “Orwellian”. Whether “Orwellian”, in this situation, meant the kind of thing that might happen on Orwell Road, or the kind of thing you might see in a book by George Orwell, is not clear at this point. Though you might imagine a well-known geriatrician could be useful in the fight against Russia, a country that seems to be still defiantly run by men of a certain age — and a smaller and smaller handful of them at that.

Collins felt that there was an element of shaming the people of Orwell Road into changing their address, and that if they objected, they would be characterised as not caring enough about the people of Ukraine, which would of course make them pariahs. If we care that much, he suggested, why not go from the passive-aggressive renaming of the road, to full-on aggressive, and kick the ambassador out?

The whole thing was getting downright Kafkaesque, if not slightly Pinteresque.

Big business, meanwhile, was making it very clear that they did care enough. Western brands were exiting Russia by the hour, parading their virtue across the business pages. While they were very public about exiting Russia, not a huge market for most big Western enterprises, the question many were asking privately is whether they will have to leave China next.

If big business gets virtuous and caring and only operates in approved liberal democracies, where will it all end?

Meanwhile, the rest of us are having our virtue questioned as well. We’re being challenged why we don’t care as much about Afghanistan, or Yemen. And we’re being told we can’t always trust the stories and the images from the fog of war that make us care.

We’ve decided to believe the Ukrainians, to stand by them, and to focus our concern, for now, on the most immediate, pressing crisis that is playing out in front of our horrified eyes, with no disrespect intended to other crises. But there’s no doubt, this caring business is getting confusing.