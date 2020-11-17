| 13.8°C Dublin

It’s impossible to watch The Crown’s heartbreaking portrayal of Princess Diana and not think about Harry and Meghan

Katie Byrne

Diana Princess (Emma Corrin) in The Crown Expand

Diana Princess (Emma Corrin) in The Crown

Diana Princess (Emma Corrin) in The Crown

Des Willie/Netflix

Diana Princess (Emma Corrin) in The Crown

Series four of The Crown has arrived, and the character we’ve all been waiting for has finally made her entrance.

Fans of the Netflix series have anticipated the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer ever since the first episode of the long-running show launched in November 2016. It’s been quite the wait. Indeed, Waiting for Diana might have been the better title.

It’s impossible to watch the latest story arc of the royal saga unfold without thinking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

