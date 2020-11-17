It’s impossible to watch The Crown’s heartbreaking portrayal of Princess Diana and not think about Harry and Meghan

Series four of The Crown has arrived, and the character we’ve all been waiting for has finally made her entrance.

Fans of the Netflix series have anticipated the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer ever since the first episode of the long-running show launched in November 2016. It’s been quite the wait. Indeed, Waiting for Diana might have been the better title.

It’s impossible to watch the latest story arc of the royal saga unfold without thinking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Have they watched it, and if they have watched it, have they drawn comparisons between Princess Diana’s royal experience and Meghan Markle’s shorter, but no less tumultuous, experience?

The Crown’s showrunner Peter Morgan believes the parallels are obvious. So too does Emma Corrin, the actress who plays Princess Diana with a preciseness that is, at times, discomfiting.

Prince Harry has also drawn comparisons between his wife and his late mother. In his statement accusing the tabloid press of a “ruthless campaign” against Meghan, he admitted that his “deepest fear is history repeating itself”.

There are many similarities between Meghan and Diana. They both experienced intense media scrutiny, especially when their personal brands became bigger than the brand of the family they were representing.

They both challenged the prevailing culture of dutiful deference and introduced contemporary style and Zeitgeisty interests to a stuffy, tweed-wearing establishment.

They both ripped up the rule book, broke royal protocol and, ultimately, modernised the monarchy.

The similarities between the women are highlighted in the latest series of The Crown, but to suggest, as many have, that they had the same royal experience, is to ignore the vast life experiences that set them apart.

Lady Diana Spencer was 19 years old when she became engaged to Prince Charles. She didn’t get to experience university life or travel the world on her own terms. She missed all the twenty-something rites of passage and identity-defining moments that help a young woman work out who she is, and what she’s about.

Expand Close Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town during their tour of Africa last year. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town during their tour of Africa last year. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan Markle, by contrast, was 36 years old when she became engaged to Prince Harry. She was a self-made millionaire with a multi-hyphenate career as an actress, lifestyle blogger and human rights campaigner.

She was well acquainted with the Hollywood PR machine and the hierarchical structure of the casting system. And after carefully cultivating her personal brand during her twenties and thirties, she had a crystal-clear vision of her role as a senior royal before she joined The Firm.

Of course, this wouldn’t have made the online abuse that she experienced any easier to endure. Maturity doesn’t necessarily help a person develop a thicker skin.

Likewise, the argument that she should have known what she was in for remains a moot point. We all become Pollyannaish when we fall in love, and Meghan ought to be celebrated for at least trying to negotiate a system that seems designed to break a woman’s spirit.

Read More

In other words, life experience, education and personal wealth isn’t going to prepare a person for bullying. However, it does give a person power and agency. And in an establishment like the British monarchy, that’s worth its weight in gold.

There’s a scene in the latest series of The Crown where the family are privately discussing Diana’s resistance to Royal protocol. “And if she doesn’t bend? What then?” asks the Queen. “She will break,” answers Margaret.

The scene has drawn many comparisons to Meghan’s royal experience, but we seem to forget that Meghan was never going to break. She had exit options, and she never stood to lose more than she would gain were she to walk away.

Diana, on the other hand, was walking into the unknown. She left the Royal Family before the advent of social media, so unlike Harry and Meghan, she never had the option of building her own platform or shaping her own narrative. She was, until her death, at the mercy of the tabloid press.

It’s tempting to compare the experiences of Meghan and Diana, especially as we watch the latest series of The Crown, but it’s important to remember that Meghan had options and outs.

Some say Diana walked so Meghan could run — far, far away. But what really separates the experiences of these two women is the fact that Meghan had someone to run away with. She had an ally in Prince Harry. Diana had nobody.

Read More

Birdsong and bustle at the train station

Irish Rail’s train stations are playing the song of birdsong over their PA systems every day from 8am to 9am until November 29.

The public art project by sound artist Christopher Steenson is designed to highlight the reduction in noise pollution during the first lockdown in Ireland.

Perhaps, for their next project, they could try gentle rainforest sounds on the Luas?

Every marriage is different

TV presenter Phillip Schofield discussed the state of his marriage when he was interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live over the weekend. Phillip publicly came out as gay in February but remains married to his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe.

Speaking about Stephanie and their two daughters, Molly (27) and Ruby (24), Phillip said: “We love each other massively. We are a loving family, that hasn’t changed... it’s us four but different.

“We are a work in progress. I’ve been very honest about all of this and there’s no question, we have to pick our way through this daily as a family.”

It’s clearly a difficult time for the family as they navigate a new and complex dynamic. Yet it’s also heartening to learn that they’ve kept their family unit intact as they move through the process.

Perhaps Phillip and Stephanie will divorce and go their separate ways in time, or perhaps they’ll choose to stay married.

Every couple negotiates their own needs and expectations and every marriage is different. And if Phillip and Stephanie have found an arrangement that works for them, then more power to them.