It's hard to think of a more loathsome character than David Tweed - anyone defending him must explain reasons for doing so

Earlier this month I attended a press conference hosted by the Public Prosecution Service, where the prosecutor’s office attempted to explain shockingly low rates of prosecution for rape.

Eight people were convicted of rape in Northern Ireland in the 12 months to April this year — in the same period files on 608 suspects were considered.

The reasons behind the low reporting and conviction figures for rape and sexual abuse are complex. The 2018 report by retired judge Sir John Gillen goes through the many reasons in great detail.

It spoke of much-needed root and branch reform of the legal system — a complex but not impossible process.

Much more difficult is changing society’s attitude to rape and sex abuse.

Last month, former politician David Tweed died after coming off his motorbike.

The former Ulster rugby star died at the scene.

The Ballymoney man made more than 30 appearances for Ulster and was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

Apparently because he could catch and pass a rugby ball, he was a great fella altogether — slaps on the back, pints bought for him in the bar.

Add to that his political connections and the fact he was a hardened unionist, loyalist and member of the Orange Order, a section of society have refused to believe that someone whose political views they admired could also be a paedophile.

Following his death a family statement was released saying: “David will be greatly missed by his family and friends as well as the wider community.”

We can now be sure that the family who released that statement were not Mr Tweed’s five daughters, who have bravely spoken out to say that his death was a relief from the fear of the man who terrorised their childhoods.

It also wasn’t his sister Hazel McAllister who has said he should “still be in jail”.

Politicians paid tribute to the former rugby player, despite his previous conviction for child sex abuse.

They included TUV leader Jim Allister, who doubled down on his comments this week by releasing a statement to the BBC saying: “I expressed condolences to Mr Tweed’s family and friends, described him as a larger than life character, who was widely known, and noted his family is deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community.”

In 2012, Tweed was sentenced to eight years for child sex abuse. His convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal in October 2016.

Mr Allister has stated that any assertions that he has no empathy with victims of crime are false and he seriously repudiates that, but accepts that Mr Tweed was acquitted on appeal in respect of criminal charges and that under the rule of law such does matter.

As a former lawyer, I understand Mr Allister being legally cautious, despite knowing that Tweed’s convictions were overturned not because of the evidence but the judge’s direction comments to the jury. A legal technicality.

When Mairia Cahill bravely waived her right to anonymity, Mr Allister made numerous statements about her abuse at the hands of a member of the IRA — a man who also faced allegations of abusing two other children.

Mr Allister was right to believe Ms Cahill, despite there never being a conviction in her case.

I would like to think he would extend the same courtesy to the victims of a man who was a member of his own party — a man who used his loyalist paramilitary connections to threaten his victims and ensure their fearful silence.

It must be noted that DUP members Ian Paisley and Mervyn Storey also paid tribute to Tweed after his death.

Those girls put themselves through the trauma of talking about their abuse at the hands of man who, in their own words, was a “large black shadow” in the corner of their bedrooms so they could speak their truth.

The fear of not being believed is a large part of why many child abuse victims, both male and female, never come forward, instead living with misplaced guilt and shame heaped on them by a societal attitude that judges victims more harshly than abusers.

Tweed was also a domestic abuser who brutalised and battered his wife — it’s hard to think of a more loathsome character.

Are we really, in all honesty, going to allow sex abuse of children to be moved into green and orange lines, decide if we believe the victims based on the background of their abuser?

Any person who has defended Tweed knowing what we now know should be asked to explain their reasons for that and judged accordingly.

For those brave girls who found their voice to speak out about the man who brutalised and terrorised their childhoods, I believe you. I will always believe you.

I hope you can now find peace.