It's hard to think of a more loathsome character than David Tweed - anyone defending him must explain reasons for doing so

Allison Morris

David Tweed leaving the High Court in Belfast in 2016 after his convictions for sex crimes were quashed Expand

Earlier this month I attended a press conference hosted by the Public Prosecution Service, where the prosecutor’s office attempted to explain shockingly low rates of prosecution for rape.

Eight people were convicted of rape in Northern Ireland in the 12 months to April this year — in the same period files on 608 suspects were considered.

