It's beginning to look a lot like a Christmas lockdown - is that so bad?

Rise TD Paul Murphy. Photo: Collins Expand

Ian O'Doherty Twitter Email

Just when you thought that 2020 couldn't get any weirder (damn, I've done it again!), this week also saw early predictions that Christmas as we know it could be cancelled.

Following Leo Varadkar's decision to throw down the gauntlet to Nphet on Claire Byrne Live on Tuesday night, rival TDs have been competing to see who can catastrophise the situation the most. According to the politicians who have accused him of 'playing politics' - not that any of them would ever stoop so low, of course - Paul Murphy was one of a number of TDs to gloomily predict that we may find ourselves stuck in Level 5 over the Christmas period.

That sense of foreboding is certainly shared by turkey farmers in the UK, if reports are to believed. According to numerous newspapers, they're now trying to breed smaller birds because people won't be having large family Christmas dinners.