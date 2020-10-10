It's beginning to look a lot like a Christmas lockdown - is that so bad?

Just when you thought that 2020 couldn't get any weirder (damn, I've done it again!), this week also saw early predictions that Christmas as we know it could be cancelled.

Following Leo Varadkar's decision to throw down the gauntlet to Nphet on Claire Byrne Live on Tuesday night, rival TDs have been competing to see who can catastrophise the situation the most. According to the politicians who have accused him of 'playing politics' - not that any of them would ever stoop so low, of course - Paul Murphy was one of a number of TDs to gloomily predict that we may find ourselves stuck in Level 5 over the Christmas period.

That sense of foreboding is certainly shared by turkey farmers in the UK, if reports are to believed. According to numerous newspapers, they're now trying to breed smaller birds because people won't be having large family Christmas dinners.

As it happens, I bloody love Christmas - although I'm not entirely sure why. I can't stand crowds. I don't like shopping and I try to avoid all my usual disreputable haunts during December because they are taken over by amateurs. But, on the other hand, I'm already looking forward to the Christmas dinner, even if we go like the UK and I have to buy a tiny turkey. However, I certainly wouldn't complain if we're not subjected to the odious 12 Pubs Of Christmas. You won't see me crying if circumstances dictate that I won't have to spend several days spending money I don't have buying presents people don't want. In fact, as much as I love Christmas, I wouldn't be surprised if many of us would secretly welcome a Yuletide lockdown.