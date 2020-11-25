It’s almost impossible to put a nasty spin on news of Meghan Markle’s miscarriage, but the trolls have tried their best

This year, Meghan Markle was told that in 2019, she was the most trolled person on social media in the entire world, male or female.

Whether it was eating avocados or simply taking a flight somewhere, a dedicated faction of people found fault in the American actress’ every move. In fact, those with a vicious dislike of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, seem to relish in every misstep, faux pas or misfortune that befalls them. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Meghan then sought a life away from the spotlight that royal family members must live under. That seemed to hack the haters off even more.

When Meghan published an essay this week about the pregnancy loss that she endured earlier in July, there’s a chance that these hateful critics were at the back of her mind.

She’s surely aware of the awful folks who crave her demise, and how an event like this would only fuel them. Which is why her publicly writing about something so personal and so difficult feels so momentous and admirable.

It’s almost impossible to put a nasty spin on the terrible news that a woman has suffered a miscarriage, but it hasn’t been for want of trying on the part of several internet trolls.

“She’s the one who wanted a private life… and now she’s writing about this private thing in a New York Times essay,” appears to be the general gist of it, just in case you were thinking that the world was moving away from the outdated notion of pregnancy loss being a private secret.

“This does not have to be headline news,” posted one Twitter user. “I don’t care.” And another: “Attention seeking and a cynical attempt at clawing back some public pro-Megan sympathy. No doubt following advice of her PR team.”

Someone else came up with a particularly vicious take: “Either Meghan Markle truly is a demon who lacks a soul and all human emotion, or this was penned by one of her obedient aides.”

Even in her darkest personal moment, there are those who believe that Meghan Markle is somehow curating her own PR.

Did they read the essay and feel nothing? Did they see that rawness of emotion and the sense of loss that seeps from the page? How can a person read these lines and feel anything but a swell of empathy and compassion? “I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

But the thing is, Meghan Markle isn’t sharing her story and laying bare her pain for attention.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Markle writes in the essay.

Read More

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

“In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Meghan Markle knows that in writing about something so difficult, she is providing comfort and support to others. She knows, too, that her decision to be so extraordinarily open on something that has been shrouded in shame, stigma and trauma, could well be a game-changer.

Like Chrissy Teigen did before her, the awareness that Markle is raising on pregnancy loss is incalculable. She reminds us that pregnancy loss doesn’t care about privilege, or money, or success. Often, it doesn’t discriminate.

Expand Close Chrissy Teigen, who recently talked about her miscarriage, with husband John Legend REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chrissy Teigen, who recently talked about her miscarriage, with husband John Legend

Will this awful tragic chapter draw a line under the incessant hounding of Meghan Markle? Because it really should.

At a point when she has pretty much held her beating heart out in front of her for the public to see, there are people who want to crush it in their fist, just for fun.

The truth is, going after Meghan Markle and trolling her for sheer sport should have ended a long time ago. If this week doesn’t show the world how vulnerable, human and strong she is, nothing will.

We owe Vicky Phelan a debt of gratitude

I’ve been thinking a lot about Vicky Phelan’s appearance on Claire Byrne Live this week. Earlier this month, the Cork campaigner had revealed that her cancer is growing back slowly, despite her hopes that the drug Pembro would keep her tumours ‘at bay’. “I knew this day would come,” Phelan revealed on Twitter. She also vowed to continue to campaign for a tribunal that meets the needs of the women and families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

That Phelan is still vociferously advocating for women’s health, even as her own condition deteriorates, leaves me speechless with awe. That she still needs to campaign at this stage should have so many in the corridors of power hang their heads in shame.

“The big thing for me is for women to be treated better in this country, we still aren’t being treated well in this country,” Phelan noted on Claire Byrne Live. “I’d hope one of the legacies I leave behind will be that women in general will stand up more for ourselves and ask more questions — women can be very ashamed of their bodies.”

Read More

There’s barely a woman in Ireland that can’t recall a moment in a healthcare setting where they’ve been made to feel oddly embarrassed, or been gaslighted by a paternalistic healthcare professional. When I hear Vicky Phelan addressing the women of Ireland, I think what an incredible asset she is to Irish people. The debut of gratitude we owe her can barely be overstated.

Expand Close Vicky Phelan. Photo: Fergal Phillips / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vicky Phelan. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Paul Mescal’s normal girlfriend

If you thought 2020 was a bad year, spare a thought for Paul Mescal’s army of uber-fans, who have just found out that the Maynooth actor has had a secret girlfriend for some time now. "To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,” he told GQ Magazine. Kudos is due to the actor for keeping his girlfriend’s identity private, and therefore inuring her from inevitable online scrutiny —although in this world where young fans have the investigative nous of MI5, we do wonder how long that might last.

Expand Close Paul Mescal pictured with his 'Normal People' co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones Getty Images for Hulu / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Mescal pictured with his 'Normal People' co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones