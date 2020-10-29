| 7.2°C Dublin

Ireland under EU pressure to change test and quarantine rules

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join an online EU summit today to discuss joint measures for travel and controlling the coronavirus. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join an online EU summit today to discuss joint measures for travel and controlling the coronavirus. Photo: Arthur Carron

John Downing Twitter

As lockdown spreads right across the European Union, mimicking the spread of Covid 19 itself, Ireland will come under renewed pressure to fall into lockstep with other member states on a common system of testing and quarantine.

This afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join his fellow EU leaders for a summit on video. The summit chairman, Charles Michel, has laid it on the line – as Covid 19 delivers its second icy blast - the EU cannot go back to the messy uncoordinated response it had last February and March.

Since those early chaotic days of ugly battles for masks and protective gowns and unilateral border closures, the EU has got its act together. There were later successes ensuring supply chains for medicines and food and drink remained open - and agreement on creating a record virus economic recovery fund totalling €1.7 trillion for the years 2021-2027.