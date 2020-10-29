Ireland under EU pressure to change test and quarantine rules

As lockdown spreads right across the European Union, mimicking the spread of Covid 19 itself, Ireland will come under renewed pressure to fall into lockstep with other member states on a common system of testing and quarantine.

This afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join his fellow EU leaders for a summit on video. The summit chairman, Charles Michel, has laid it on the line – as Covid 19 delivers its second icy blast - the EU cannot go back to the messy uncoordinated response it had last February and March.

Since those early chaotic days of ugly battles for masks and protective gowns and unilateral border closures, the EU has got its act together. There were later successes ensuring supply chains for medicines and food and drink remained open - and agreement on creating a record virus economic recovery fund totalling €1.7 trillion for the years 2021-2027.

But the former Belgian Prime Minister will tell today’s that the next challenge is all about the EU leading common systems for testing and tracing, and for quarantine and self-isolation. Thereafter, he argues that the EU funding of some €660m, should all going well, deliver one or more vaccine by late this year or early 2021.

So, Mr Michel’s very reasonable argument is that work has to start now on a whole load of details about Covid 19 vaccine. Vital issues include: fair vaccine distribution; monitoring systems on side-effects for such a rushed product; good information campaigns; and fighting disinformation. There’s a heck of a lot of work there for what is, hopefully, only a short vaccine lead-in time.

But the most immediate matter for Mr Martin today will be the interlinked issues of quarantine/isolation along with testing and tracing. Two things stick out about Ireland’s approach here: we have among the more strict quarantine/isolation regimes, and we are more insistent on the slower PCR swabbing system against the swifter antigen test which may be less reliable.

That implies a certain pressure for changes in Ireland but we are by no means unique in that. In fact some of the other member states – where there are regional as well as national rules on these issues which sometimes clash - have even bigger challenges.

It is understood that the Taoiseach is ready to show maximum flexibility here. He accepts the general principle that maximum coordination is needed here and is convinced that an EU solution is required. But sources in Dublin suggest that what Charles Michel is seeking requires time.

The summit chairman is himself more impatient. “EU member states must reach consensus on common rules for self-isolation and quarantine. There is nothing inherently complicated about this; it is made difficult only by the numerous levels of governance, and is therefore a question of political will,” Mr Michel wrote yesterday.

Others are even more impatient. Right now there are very good arguments here that the EU has far more positives than negatives in this EU Covid battle. But there is a sense of urgency to achieve real practical cooperation whatever the evident difficulties.

Mr Michel, writing ahead of expected intensified restrictions in France and Germany, dusted down his best prose. “The situation has escalated from worrying to alarming. Now we must try to avoid a tragedy.”

There is a definite logic to these arguments.