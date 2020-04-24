THEY have been dubbed "political bootboys", "shameless chancers", and/or "real people's champions". We're talking about the Independent politicians who have played a huge role in Irish public life since the State's foundation.

But let's brush aside what some of the snoots think of them. Independent politicians do not destabilise Irish politics. Nor do they seriously skew the spending of taxpayers' money too much or too often.

It's easy to confuse the latter with getting the first shot at announcing constituency goodies. In fact, "first dibs" on proclaiming positive local developments has often been a major source of tension with local TDs from the larger governing parties.

Independent politicians have shown the benefits of travelling light politically, which can lead to commanding the national limelight and often featuring in government. Some have sat in Cabinet, and could very well do so again as the current tortuous moves on coalition-making continue.

Political writer Liam Weeks, who went to the trouble of writing an engaging book on the subject in 2017, noted that our PR, single-transferable-vote system is kinder to Independents than to those in other comparable countries - and that Irish voters really like the idea of the local man or woman working mainly for them and their locality.

Weeks tells us that between 1981 and 2016 Ireland had 11 governments and seven of these depended on Independents for support.

A multi-party coalition in the years 1948-1951 depended on six Independent TDs, Fianna Fáil depended twice on Independents to keep minority governments in place in the 1960s, and Bertie Ahern had four Independents as a supporting leg for his Fianna Fáil-led coalition from 1997 to 2002.

Down the years, many Independent politicians have become household names, known to more than just the political anoraks. Other Independents have moved through popular folklore and into the pages of our history books.

So, let's pick our top-ten Independents from 1922 to the present. Let's revive memories and kick off rows about who's in - and who's out.

1. Alfie Byrne

The late Lord Mayor of Dublin Alfie Byrne pictured at a function in 1939

The late Lord Mayor of Dublin Alfie Byrne pictured at a function in 1939

A publican-turned-politician, 60-plus years after his death he remains a live pub quiz question as the only politician to have been an MP, a TD and a senator.

He was also Lord Mayor of Dublin a record 10 times. Living in the Mansion House as part of that role, he hosted a lavish annual children's teaparty.

Ireland's best-paid politician in his heyday, a legend who attracted admiration rather than resentment. He was rated unlucky not be elected President of Ireland.

2. Jackie Healy-Rae

Jackie Healy-Rae

Jackie Healy-Rae

The daddy of the latter-day Independent TDs who built a huge family political dynasty.

Bertie Ahern erred badly before the 1997 general election by failing to add the veteran, who had served Fianna Fáil for 40 years, to the party ticket. Weeks later he had to pay dearly for the Independent Healy-Rae's support, and that of others.

The Kilgarvan man boasted €320m in announced constituency goodies for Kerry in 1997-2002. But he and three other Independents, greatly helped by civil servant Declan Ingoldsby, steadfastly honoured support commitments to a shaky-looking coalition which ran a full five years.

3. Tony Gregory

The late Tony Gregory

The late Tony Gregory

He received huge funding guarantees for his badly-neglected Dublin Central constituency in return for backing Charlie Haughey for Taoiseach in March 1982.

The controversial deal attracted international headlines and showed what a plucky Independent could achieve.

He erred in not persisting with his support, and much of that package was not delivered at that time. However, he persisted as a gutsy local TD until his untimely death in 2009.

4. Pat Cox

A "political party tourist" who did his best work flying solo.

Failed to get elected to Limerick city council for Fianna Fáil in 1979. Was a founder of the Progressive Democrats in 1985, for whom he served as a TD in Cork and as a MEP for Munster from 1989.

He broke away from the PDs in 1994 and successfully stood as an Independent again for Europe. He is the only Irish politician ever elected President of the European Parliament, serving from 2002 to 2004.

5. Katherine Zappone

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

A native of the USA, she was an early champion for same-sex marriage and was very open about her marriage to her late wife, Ann Louise Gilligan.

Narrowly elected to the Dáil as an Independent in February 2016, she became a reforming Minister for Children and Youth Affairs. She was unlucky to lose her Dáil seat on February 8 last. In politics generally, women are scarce, and Independent women politicians winning election and high office are even more scarce.

6. Neil Blaney

The Donegal man's Independent political career only exceeds that of his Fianna Fáil involvement by three years. He served variously as a local councillor, MEP, TD and minister from 1948 until his death in 1995, aged 73.

Blaney was a renowned political strategist and fund-raiser with a robust approach to politics.

Expelled from Fianna Fáil in the wake of the 1970 Arms crisis, he remained a huge presence nationally and caused his former party big problems in Donegal, which have only recently been resolved.

7. Clare Daly

MEP Clare Daly. Photo: Tom Burke

MEP Clare Daly. Photo: Tom Burke

A radical left-wing voice in Irish politics who showed politicians do not have to be inside government to influence the national agenda and help effect change.

Her combative style belied a huge work-rate and mastery of detail in championing unpopular causes which were later shown to be valid.

Like her former mentor, Joe Higgins, she was technically more a member of a very small party than Independent. But political realities left her and others like her working largely alone.

A loss to the Dáil, her progress as a newcomer in the European Parliament is worth watching.

8. Finian McGrath

Finian McGrath. Photo: Mark Condren

Finian McGrath. Photo: Mark Condren

Among a handful of Independents to serve in Cabinet, he brought a refreshing lack of baggage to his politics, which were largely focused on getting things done.

His passionate advocacy for children and adults with special needs was always impressive and tapped into people's natural goodwill. Sometimes politically accident-prone, he had an aptitude for self-deprecation.

9. Michael Lowry

Michael Lowry. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Michael Lowry. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

His personal finances and tax travails have seen him attract controversy like a magnet draws iron filings. But since he fell from grace as a tipped-for-the-top Fine Gael cabinet minister in 1996, he has commanded huge votes in his native Tipperary.

He has steadfastly supported several struggling governments led by both his old party and Fianna Fáil. He is a persistent Independent over a quarter of a century.

10. Shane Ross

Outgoing Sports Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Outgoing Sports Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A long-time politician with early Fine Gael links, he was a strong presence in the Seanad before getting elected to the Dáil in 2011.

Ross proved the value of the role of Independents by leading a disparate group in Government negotiations and on to the Government team.

His presentation style damaged his image. But some adversaries argue that his legacy as Transport Minister bears appraisal.