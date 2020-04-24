| 10.1°C Dublin

Independents are a major part of our history as well as our present - now it's time to pick our top 10

John Downing

Ireland's top-ten politicians who achieved great things without the help of a party

Shane Ross and Finian McGrath Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Shane Ross and Finian McGrath Photo: Damien Eagers

THEY have been dubbed "political bootboys", "shameless chancers", and/or "real people's champions". We're talking about the Independent politicians who have played a huge role in Irish public life since the State's foundation.

But let's brush aside what some of the snoots think of them. Independent politicians do not destabilise Irish politics. Nor do they seriously skew the spending of taxpayers' money too much or too often.

It's easy to confuse the latter with getting the first shot at announcing constituency goodies. In fact, "first dibs" on proclaiming positive local developments has often been a major source of tension with local TDs from the larger governing parties.