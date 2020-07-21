Ian O'Doherty

| 15.7°C Dublin
Banana bread. Connell's chain. Sourdough starters. Joe Wicks. There was just something about lockdown that encouraged us to become utterly obsessed with random things. And some of our obsessions were a little more random than others. Here, four Irish Independent writers reflect on the fixations that have helped them pass the time:
In a properly functioning democracy, we would currently have a stable government with a united vision, a clear mandate and the willingness to park petty squabbles and personal pride in their efforts to help the nation in our current hour of crisis.
It's rare that this column finds room to mention Barry Manilow but in the context of the tortuous formation of a new government for this country, his song 'Looks Like We Made It' seems as apt as any other.
I was speaking to a friend the other day and she was in great form altogether. The reason for her good cheer? Well, she had just been informed by her boss that she wouldn't be expected back in her office until next January.
Well, it looks a bit of common sense has finally broken out in this country. Let's all be thankful for small mercies. I'm referring to the large march that was planned for Dublin city centre this afternoon in support of Black Lives Matter. Under pressure from politicians and the cops and, one would hope, many of their own supporters, it was decided that with the not-so-small matter of lockdown restrictions still in place, it might be better to do your protesting from home.
There hasn't been much to laugh about for the last few months, but the news that Boris Johnson's widely loathed chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, had been busted for breaking lockdown rules not once, not twice, but allegedly three times certainly brought a grim grin to many people's faces.
