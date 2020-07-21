Ian O'Doherty

Black Lives demo was a lockdown mistake, but protests are still vital

Well, it looks a bit of common sense has finally broken out in this country. Let's all be thankful for small mercies. I'm referring to the large march that was planned for Dublin city centre this afternoon in support of Black Lives Matter. Under pressure from politicians and the cops and, one would hope, many of their own supporters, it was decided that with the not-so-small matter of lockdown restrictions still in place, it might be better to do your protesting from home.