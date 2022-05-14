| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘In the wake of the US Roe v Wade clawback, my timeline became a warped imitation of pre-Repeal Ireland’

Ellen Coyne

Positive pregnancy tests can sometimes create difficult choices for women Expand

Close

Positive pregnancy tests can sometimes create difficult choices for women

Positive pregnancy tests can sometimes create difficult choices for women

Positive pregnancy tests can sometimes create difficult choices for women

I thought we had seen enough women pour their hearts out to last a lifetime, and then a new wave of them came. They were women with different accents in different places but telling stories that we, from bitter experience, know very well.

In the wake of the US Roe v Wade clawback, my timeline became a warped imitation of pre-Repeal Ireland. Women who felt compelled to take their most personal and private stories, and make them public pleas. Bleak advice on how to self-administer abortion pills, appeals to not panic hoard them in case women who need them can’t find any.

Most Watched

Privacy