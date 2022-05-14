I thought we had seen enough women pour their hearts out to last a lifetime, and then a new wave of them came. They were women with different accents in different places but telling stories that we, from bitter experience, know very well.

In the wake of the US Roe v Wade clawback, my timeline became a warped imitation of pre-Repeal Ireland. Women who felt compelled to take their most personal and private stories, and make them public pleas. Bleak advice on how to self-administer abortion pills, appeals to not panic hoard them in case women who need them can’t find any.

It’s a shock to see reproductive rights unravelled, especially as it is only a relatively short time since those of Irish women advanced.

The Irish anti-abortion movement has always been intrinsically linked with its American colleagues so it stands to reason that anti-abortion activists here are bolstered, and pro-choice ones are worried. The Government has pointed out that we have given the Dáil the power to set and change abortion law, so a Roe-style rollback is not as likely here. But the news from across the water has prompted some reflection on the foundations of our recent abortion rights reform.

The referendum on the Eighth Amendment is often described as having been a “national conversation”, the kind that we have never had before. While there is no doubt that it was a watershed moment, what I would have assumed to be the most basic talking point of an abortion conversation was often missing: a woman’s right to choose.

To win the referendum, the mainstream campaign had a laser focus on arguing against the Eighth Amendment, rather than arguing for abortion. From a tactical point of view, I understand how that might have made sense. What it meant in practice was that most of the campaign was dominated by the moral arguments for access to abortion on the grounds of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormalities.

Maybe it was lost in the political machine, but it’s worth noting that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael only officially rowed in behind free access to abortion up to 12 weeks’ on the basis that it would have been impossible to legislate for access to abortion on the grounds of rape.

So this means that despite the fact that early medical termination under 12 weeks is the most common kind of abortion in Ireland, arguing for the right of all the women who availed of those abortions since to end a pregnancy that they did not want to continue was a much smaller part of the campaign.

There were two ethical problems with this. The first was putting so much pressure on women with the most traumatic abortion stories to win the referendum. This feels especially crass given the flaws in the post-repeal law which mean many women and couples who receive a devastating foetal diagnosis must still travel if it’s not “fatal” enough.

The second is that a lot of those in power seemed to simultaneously not trust the Irish public to be truly pro-choice, while also not regarding a woman’s right to choose as being compelling enough to win the referendum.

I know from trotting behind canvassers with my notebook that many Irish people came to their front doors with truly pro-choice arguments for their Yes: it’s a woman’s right to choose, her body, her choice. There’s no doubt that a lot of the public were well ahead of the politicians on this one.

But while I know Ireland’s abortion law won’t be undone today or tomorrow, I have some anxiety about whether focusing so much on granting reproductive rights to traumatised women, rather than discussing the reasons why we should make them available to every woman, might come back to bite us.

A small test of this is coming up soon, through the upcoming review of the existing law. Plenty have identified problems with it already: the harsh and restrictive limitations for foetal abnormalities, which I’ve already mentioned. Poor rural coverage is another problem. The medically useless three-day waiting period — crafted solely for political expediency — has been a disaster. The limit has sometimes been responsible for tipping women beyond the 12 -week limit for no good reason. This means that those women, still, have to travel.

How hard will these things be to change? Pro-choice activists advocating for them have been put in a difficult position by the 2018 campaign strategy. They are basically forced to read repeal-like tea leaves, trying to interpret the result in a way that suggests that the public were always more pro-choice than the state gave them credit for. On balance, I also think this is true.

But the problem is that the political campaign could easily be used by anti-abortion activists to argue that what the public voted for in 2018 was very precise, and any deviating from that would be a betrayal. After all the rhetoric, did those in power give us the chance to trust women at all?