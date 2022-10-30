I’m 52 with two children who think I know what I’m doing. A brother dead, the rest of us middle-aged, no hiding it now

Nobody told me there’d be days like these. When the birds are literally falling out of the sky; 23 of them before I stopped counting on the beach the other day.

And the pigeons have lost their radar too. Thunk and thunk. Two of them, bang into the window in the last week. That’s twice as many as have hit that window in total in the last seven years. That I know of anyway. Poor diseased vermin, their compasses gone.

Nobody told me there’d be days like these, when it feels like the whole world has lost its compass. War in Europe. Fascism on the rise again. America at war with itself. Britain descended into a cartoon.

The people in charge, the people you might have thought were real adults when you were a kid and you knew nothing, are not just as bad as the rest of us. Some of them are worse. The wise people have retreated into the safety of religion and poetry and Ted talks and podcasts.

Nobody told me there’d be days like these, when we all lost, not just our compasses, but our innocence. We thought we had conquered the Earth, conquered nature, that we were safe behind our brick walls. And then the only place we were safe was behind our brick walls. Sometimes you get a wallop, the man said, and boy did we get a wallop.

Progress and technology and science got a handle on it all eventually, but not before we all had to admit we were powerless next to it, that the only answer we had was to shut the whole shooting match down and wash our hands.

Nobody told me there’d be days like these then. When we came back, but we were never the same. Once you’ve got a wallop, you never forget the feeling. You’re never as cocky again. Now we know you can get a wallop. Now we know that the whole lot of us can be powerless. So we will never stride the world with the same confidence.

We still don’t know whether the disease or the cure did more damage. But the young and the old know. The young haven’t bounced back fully yet. And the old, well, time was not on their side, they didn’t all have another act in them, so they’ll just stay careful now.

Careful or anxious. Once the rug has been pulled out from under you, you never feel the same about the rug again. We tread lightly on the rug, now that we know there can be wrinkles and turned-up corners.

No, nobody told me there’d be days like these. When all the science fiction movies came to pass. When the world was apparently ending, and no one cared enough to change enough to stop it. Too wedded to our distractions, our conveniences.

So we mainly focused on new distractions. The main big change people want to make is to buy a new car. More toys, new toys. Sexy cars. Sexy reusable coffee cups.

And nobody told me there’d be days like this. When I’d be 52 with two children who think I know what I’m doing. A brother dead, the rest of us definitely middle-aged, no hiding it now. And Mum and Dad, inarguably old and closer to the end, but still our Mum and Dad.

I now realise people tried to warn me, that it would all happen so fast. That one day we’d all be rattling around that house fighting and laughing, me wishing I was old enough to go to Irish college like my brother, and then when will I be old enough for discos and drink, and then I’m an uncle, and next those baby nieces and nephews are adults, and now a wise silly old granduncle, too old for discos and drink. Still young, though.​

And nobody told me there’d be days like these. When a shy, overcompensating boy from Bishopstown would have a proper responsible job, own a house, have a wife, dependants, duties, be expected to know what I was doing, but old enough to start realising I know nothing, that trenchant opinions are the luxury of the young.

When my idea of getting out of my head would be a 5K run or a swim in the sea. I thought none of that would ever happen to me, that I would spiral, young and immune, in happy madness until I burnt out.

Nobody told me there’d be days like these and if they had I wouldn’t have believed them. But all you can do is remember that it’s all phases, and if you’re lucky, just when one phase becomes unbearable, another one comes along. And once you think you have a few more phases in you, you’ll be OK.

Strange days indeed. Most peculiar Momma.