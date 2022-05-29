If you need workers, you should dole out more cash; and why Trump's tactics are all the DUP has - Sunday Independent opinions

| 12.3°C Dublin

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson holds a press conference after his meeting with US Congressman Richard Neal in Stormont last week, with a Las Vegas-style sign advertising 'Trump World' in the background. Original picture by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Expand

From worker shortages to remote working, Depp to the DUP, and from monkeypox to airport boxing - here's a selection of this week's opinion articles from the Sunday Independent

Gene Kerrigan

Need workers? Then dole out more cash

Julia Molony

Dublin Airport — gateway to the world, and public showcase for violence

Joe Brolly

Trump’s tactics are all the DUP has

Eilis O'Hanlon

America is not an example to the world, it’s a dire warning

Ciara Kelly

We feel the need to hide our struggles. Speaking out still isn’t the norm, so we must believe those who do

Brendan O'Connor

Can facial recognition see our scars?

Sarah Caden

Depp or Heard? Truth is unreliable and can be made to fit which star you like best

Luke O'Neill

Monkeypox is here. Should we worry?

Jody Corcoran

Our belts are tighter and our coupons are clipped: so is it back to 2012 again?

Eoin O'Malley

Unpaid internships mean only the wealthy need apply: that’s why you don’t see many working-class judges

Shane Ross

Richard Neal did you no favours, Biden — he’s no George Mitchell

Campbell Spray

RIP diesel… it’s been one helluva trip

Fiona Sherlock

Let’s seize the opportunity to make remote working a reality

Máiría Cahill

Tory legacy bill ensures any hope of truth and justice for victims is dead

Colin Murphy

Anti-elitism on the rise as reservoir of public disaffection runs deep

