If you need workers, you should dole out more cash; and why Trump's tactics are all the DUP has - Sunday Independent opinions

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson holds a press conference after his meeting with US Congressman Richard Neal in Stormont last week, with a Las Vegas-style sign advertising 'Trump World' in the background. Original picture by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson holds a press conference after his meeting with US Congressman Richard Neal in Stormont last week, with a Las Vegas-style sign advertising 'Trump World' in the background. Original picture by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images