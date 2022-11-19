| 9.6°C Dublin

Ciara Kelly

If there's something missing in our lives, we allow it to become the obstacle to life being perfect

Ciara Kelly

It’s Thanksgiving on Thursday — do you note it in any way? Whoa! Steady! I’m not suggesting we import the holiday here — we already have to put up with the American regifting of Halloween to us — there’s only so much pumpkin and saccharine we can take. But it’s not a bad idea, having a think about what you’re grateful for; making space now and then to ponder on the good in your life.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m absolutely not a fan of relentless positivity. In fact, I dislike it intensely. I break out in hives when I come across it. Don’t ever listen to it or feel bad if you aren’t ‘positive enough’, because you’re being sold a pup. There’s something completely unnatural and forced in the ‘AVOID ALL NEGATIVITY AND NEGATIVE PEOPLE’ mantra you often see online — usually pushed, in my estimation, by people who are probably struggling and close to the edge themselves. It’s like some weird type of psychological overcompensation. I find it very hard not to be highly suspicious of people who tell you everything is GREAT! all the time.

