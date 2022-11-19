If there’s something missing in our lives, we allow it to become the obstacle to life being perfect

It’s Thanksgiving on Thursday — do you note it in any way? Whoa! Steady! I’m not suggesting we import the holiday here — we already have to put up with the American regifting of Halloween to us — there’s only so much pumpkin and saccharine we can take. But it’s not a bad idea, having a think about what you’re grateful for; making space now and then to ponder on the good in your life.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m absolutely not a fan of relentless positivity. In fact, I dislike it intensely. I break out in hives when I come across it. Don’t ever listen to it or feel bad if you aren’t ‘positive enough’, because you’re being sold a pup. There’s something completely unnatural and forced in the ‘AVOID ALL NEGATIVITY AND NEGATIVE PEOPLE’ mantra you often see online — usually pushed, in my estimation, by people who are probably struggling and close to the edge themselves. It’s like some weird type of psychological overcompensation. I find it very hard not to be highly suspicious of people who tell you everything is GREAT! all the time.

Because how can it be? Life is always a series of ups and downs. The only good thing is the downs pass too, just as surely as the ups. Keep your head and keep going in the downs and enjoy every minute of the ups when they come around — that’s my road map.

I find people who are a bit more honest about where they’re at a lot more relaxing to be around than the tightly coiled springs who are the purveyors of POSITIVE VIBES ONLY! I prefer realism to surrealism in the company I keep. Give me the honesty of someone who tells you things aren’t great for them at the minute to an insistence that everything is FANTASTIC — said through gritted teeth. It’s a form of denial. A refusal to look at life straight on and see both the good and the bad.

But it’s easy to over-focus on the negative at times. If we hear 20 compliments and one insult, it tends to be the insult that sticks with us. That’s what we ruminate on while discounting all the nice things people have said. Similarly, if there’s something missing in our lives — be it a partner, the house or the career we’d actually love, better financial security or whatever — it’s easy to feel that missing piece is reason enough for us to be unhappy, unfulfilled. We allow that missing thing to become the obstacle to life being perfect.

Truth is, life is never perfect. No one’s life is. Your friends, who you think have better social lives than you, don’t have perfect lives. Nor does your colleague, who got the job you thought should be yours. Nor do the people on social media who look like it’s all going fabulously for them. No one.

I find it helpful to look at life like it’s a jigsaw. Each good bit in my life is a piece. There are pieces missing — no one has everything. But when you look at the overall puzzle, you see it’s generally still pretty good. Thinking about life this way gives me a sense of well-being. I don’t focus on the bits I don’t have — I look at the big picture and I remember I’m lucky. I’m lucky that there aren’t more missing pieces. I’m lucky that the jigsaw is more filled in than not.

I wouldn’t go as far as to say I feel thankful... God, no! Happily, I’m too cynical and irreverent for that. But I recognise what I’ve got. That I’m lucky. That life is much more good than bad and the knowing of that kinda adds to the happiness. Try it yourself.

A second opinion

What is it with the Catholic Church’s obsession with sex? Or, rather, how did sex ever become the focus for them, morally speaking? I’m thinking about that now infamous sermon made by Fr Seán Sheehy describing sexual sin as “rampant” and “sex between two men and two women” as “sinful”. Previously, Fr Sheehy was mainly known for his support of a local convicted sex offender. It seems some kinds of sin are less of a big deal than others.

But why does the Church link morality and sex at all? I get the other Catholic teachings; they boil down to ‘don’t hurt other people’, basically. But where does sex come into that? How is how much sex you have or who you have it with a moral issue at all? You’d have to wonder if the celibacy imposed on the clergy has had a similar effect to me obsessing about chocolate when I’m on a diet.

Either way, when secular society shows itself to be more compassionate, tolerant, decent and less weird than the Church that holds itself as a moral compass, that Church has lost its purpose.

