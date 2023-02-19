If the left can’t represent people with gripes against the State, someone else will

It’s no great surprise that a motley crew of the Irish left spent yesterday marching in Dublin. They always did love a march. The only thing that changes is their excuse for having one.

The latest cause is the need to counter the rise of the far right, whose influence they purport to see in protests against unchecked immigration in some of the most deprived working-class areas in the country.

There is, indeed, a far-right movement in Ireland, even if it’s probably smaller in numbers than the community of limbo-dancing flat-Earthers.

If the left’s aim this weekend was, as they claim, to send a message that there is “no place for violent extremism” in Irish society, they could have done so by making yesterday’s march as broad and inclusive as possible.

It was, after all, organised by a newly formed coalition under the welcoming banner “Ireland For All”.

Instead, the enterprise was designed from the start to be exclusionary, by shutting the door on representatives of the three parties of Government, one of which is led by the son of an immigrant.

And this at an event billed as being for “all”. Ironic, or what?

In their place was a pot pourri of the usual suspects, from niche parties such as People Before Profit (PBP) and the Social Democrats; to trade unions and ideologically captured charities like Oxfam; activists from groups such as Gaza Action Ireland, an organisation that takes part in “symbolic” sieges of the Israeli embassy; together with state-funded NGOs such as the National Women’s Council, an organisation that has drifted so far from its original purpose it can no longer even define the word “woman”.

There was also Rosa, a group of “international socialist feminists” who believe capitalism must be abolished because it is “a system that uses and reproduces gender oppression and heteronormality”. Yes, I’m afraid they really do talk like that.

All of these groups are perfectly entitled to march and protest and organise to their hearts’ content, as long as they do it peacefully — something that hasn’t always proved possible with sections of the Irish left, as anyone who remembers what once happened at Jobstown can attest.

But no one should be fooled about what they are really doing.

Their aim is twofold. First, to amplify the alleged threat from the far right, inventing a monster where one barely exists so they can come galloping to the rescue like knights in shining armour.

Fair’s fair. Governments do it all the time. Why not left-wing agitators too?

The problem is that presenting yourself as the sensible alternative to extremism works only if the solutions you’re presenting are, well, sensible. And they’re just not.

PBP couldn’t be more explicit about its goal. “Europe should open its borders,” it says, since “western imperialism” created the conditions that people in other countries are seeking to flee.

It likewise shares with the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, another of yesterday’s marchers, a demand for an “end to deportations”.

Few would argue with the assertion that the Irish asylum system is broken, and often cruel to those caught up in it, but an end to deportations? All deportations? Including of people who have no legal right to be here?

That’s madness. No functioning government can give up the right to decide who is permitted to stay within its own borders, without abolishing borders completely. And that, of course, is the ultimate aim of the far left. Borders to them are racist. All are welcome. This is the platform in which they seek supposed unity.

Even if there were a monster called the far right, roaming Ireland, giving in to monstrous forces on the far left would be madness.

​That’s where the second stage of the left’s con kicks in, which is to insist that anyone who refuses to adopt their stance on this issue must be sympathetic or adjacent to, or otherwise complicit with, the far right.

That includes Fine Gael, who tech tycoon Paddy Cosgrave last week described as “the gateway party to fascism”, despite his being a fan boy for Sinn Féin, a party long associated with its own private army, a must-have for budding fascists historically.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were explicitly not welcome at yesterday’s march, despite many of the groups taking part being beneficiaries of the State’s largesse to the tune of millions. ’Twas ever thus. You pay for your enemies’ megaphones, then they use them to tell everyone you’re a disgrace.

By adding other issues, such as the housing and cost-of-living crises, to the agenda, the Ireland For All (or “Ireland For All Who Agree With Us”) crowd exposed their real target to be the Government, not the far right.

Again, that’s a legitimate way to spend a Saturday if that’s what floats your boat. Just don’t pretend it’s any different from the thousand other anti- government protests you’ve attended.

To present the governing parties as somehow in league with the far right, when ministers have forced through the very increase in mass immigration that has led to protests, and every single department is bending over backwards to assist the collective aim of finding accommodation for asylum- seekers, is absurd. But say so, and you’ll be damned as far right too.

The unity offered by PBP deputies like Richard Boyd Barrett comes with terms and conditions that most Irish people, according to every poll, find unacceptable. The latest survey shows nearly two-thirds want limits on the number of refugees coming in.

Any way out of the current mess must be framed with that in mind to have any hope of succeeding.

The left always lose the plot when presented with such democratic evidence that they do not share the values and concerns of genuine working-class communities like East Wall. Their last remaining play is invariably the same — to suggest that those who disagree with them are misled by lies and fake news.

Condescending to the last, they see protesters concerned about the imposition of asylum-seekers in their community as sponges, unthinkingly soaking up disinformation.

That was made plain by another umbrella group playing a prominent part at yesterday’s march. Le Chéile brings together various activists from Extinction Rebellion to the Transgender Equality Network Ireland under the slogan “Diversity Not Division”.

One of Le Chéile’s core assertions is that economic and social tensions are “exploited” by the far right, who “pose as anti-establishment champions in order to gain a foothold”.

The far right may well be exploiting the situation, having imbibed the age-old lesson that you should never waste a good crisis, but it’s no pose. They couldn’t be more demonstrably anti-establishment. And the truth is, the Irish left simply aren’t any more.

From far left to soft left, these people are firmly embedded in the political, cultural, media and educational mainstream and regularly use their influence to shore up the powers-that-be when they come under fire.

When protests began against government policy on immigration, the supposedly anti-establishment left, including the most hardline elements, rowed in behind the establishment’s policy of an open door for refugees.

When, from 2020 on, some protested against the harshness of the lockdown, the Irish left likewise backed the establishment against what Le Chéile, in another of its core positions, dismisses as “dangerous Covid-19 myths and anti-science theories”.

Which side is right or wrong on these issues is immaterial. What’s undeniable is that one of these factions is anti-establishment and one offers no serious challenge whatsoever to the status quo.

So, when protesters find themselves in conflict with official state policy, where are they going to turn?

If the left cannot represent them, someone else will. That’s politics.

​

Gene Kerrigan returns next week