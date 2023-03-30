If Prince Harry has his way, this is going to be the story of 2023
The Duke of Sussex is suing the Daily Mail for running what he alleges to be a covert surveillance operation on him, yet his witness statement on the matter appears to be more concerned with ramping up another conflict – with his own family
Tom Peck© Independent.co.uk
In the modern world, when conflicts turn hot, they also turn complicated. When one country invades another, it is not uncommon for it to end up with less, not more, than when it started.