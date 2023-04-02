| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘If I was a young baker in Belfast I’d revive the Paris bun. There would be a cult following’

Brighid McLaughlin

Brighid’s Diary

The Duke of York pub in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter Expand

Close

The Duke of York pub in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

The Duke of York pub in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

The Duke of York pub in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

The gentleman beside me saw me desperately trying to lug a heavy haversack on to the train to Belfast. “Och do you need a hand?” says he. Begod I do, says I, thank you very much.

Honest to God, I was the nearest thing to an aul donkey, with six of my hardback cookery books in the bag as presents and the fecking weight of them.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy