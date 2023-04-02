‘If I was a young baker in Belfast I’d revive the Paris bun. There would be a cult following’

The gentleman beside me saw me desperately trying to lug a heavy haversack on to the train to Belfast. “Och do you need a hand?” says he. Begod I do, says I, thank you very much.

Honest to God, I was the nearest thing to an aul donkey, with six of my hardback cookery books in the bag as presents and the fecking weight of them.

As I mentioned last week, I was invited by the wonderful Peter O’Neill of the Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas to speak about my life as part of the series on politics and ideas in the Grand Central Hotel.

I mean, where would you begin with that one? Anyhow, once I landed in Lanyon Place Station, I flagged a black taxi to the hotel where I was greeted by a grey-haired fellow in his 50s, exquisitely dressed in a uniform.

“Ms McLaughlin, welcome to the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast, I’m Johnny Mac, the concierge,” says he. “I see you looking at my hair,” he says laughing. “It only grows up, like Rod Stewart’s. I’m going off to the barbers now.”

Well, we got talking and it turned out Johnny Mac was once a pastor, then a journalist for the BBC and Belfast Telegraph and has written several books including one called Miracle Dog, Miracle God about his much-loved golden retriever Labrador Snowbell who sadly passed away. It was a bestseller in Northern Ireland.

And then: “Biddy, my wife Tess and her friend Jackie would like to take you out to Deanes for lunch,” says Peter O’Neill on the phone. Fabulous, says I.

Tis one of my favourite restaurants in Belfast and begod the girls were waiting for me downstairs in the lobby. Sure we had a great aul natter over lunch and the food was bloody fantastic. I haven’t see real Dublin Bay prawns on a menu for years. Well done Mr Deane.

Late that afternoon, sauntering around the Fountain Centre, yours truly, the muck-savage, was delighted to discover an extraordinary food emporium called Sawers of Belfast that has been in business since 1897.

Even I was left reeling by the range of their products. I demolished a hot pastrami melt with Monterey Jack cheese.

Despite being stuffed I had an awful nostalgic longing for an aul Paris bun, which used to be synonymous with the bustling Belfast bakeries.

For those of you who never heard of them, a Paris bun was a sweet, heavy, bready mound-shaped Madeira scone sprinkled with sugar crystals on top, affectionately called a haystack. Perfect with a lump of butter and a cup of tea.

Even Van the Man sings about them. I was only 19 when I first entered the doors of the old Ormo bakery, now gone, and I never forgot it.

If I was a young baker in Belfast I’d revive this classic cake. There would be a cult following I can tell you. Anyhow, I digress.​

“Are ya nervous?” says the Tyrone man standing beside me just as I was about to enter the venue for my aul talk on the first floor of the hotel.

Not a bit says I. Sure I love talking about myself. I noticed a business-like podium at the top of the room, more suitable for a political broadcast, so I asked Johnny Mac would he mind getting me a high stool to sit on instead.

And he came up trumps with a blue velvet high-backed stool. Twas really heartening to see such a nice turnout and I was touched by the beautiful warm Belfast welcome.

Afterwards, some of the audience came up to me for a chat. My chums, Jono Pierce and his wife Vicky, who live in Belfast rocked up as well.

Then two cool looking lads dressed like 1970s rock stars from Portadown shook my hand.

“Biddy, we want to visit you in Dalkey. We are going to drive down in our orange Jaguar. We have to fit in with the locals,” they laughed in unison.

Then it was the turn of the Dunmurry Dippers, who swim in the beautiful Colin River in the heart of suburban Belfast. I’ll definitely meet them for a swim next time I am up.

The following morning, an icepack on my head and ruing the late night, I heard a rat-tat-tat on the door. Hoping to find Johnny Mac standing there with a cup of tea, I opened the door. What did I find, only my sister Annie Sparks – AKA ‘Sparkle’.

“Surprise!” says she. I was absolutely thrilled to see her. I mean no one in the wide world is as energetically entertaining as herself.

Sparkle’s social exploits are legendary. The only problem? Because she is a party animal, tis hard to keep up with her.

“Take me to the best spots,” says she. I need a nap first, says I and watched her disappear into the hotel with what you could only call thundering enthusiasm.

‘I lost sight of Sparkle, who disappeared from view in a haze of billowing dry ice’

I thought to myself this wan definitely has a firework up her arse. How am I going to put a stop to her gallop?​

At six o’clock she arrived back laden down with bags of shopping. ”You know something Biddy, I was feeling absolutely wrecked… I could barely get into the lift with exhaustion.”

Phew, thought I, this is the best news ever. Sparkle will take a nap and it will be too late to go out. Hallelujah.

“But then I had two double espressos in Café Nero and I’m ready to rock again. Let’s go bopping,” she says. My heart sank, but sure what can you do? I love her to bits. You can only compromise.

At eight o’clock we took a taxi to the Duke of York Bar, nestled down the cobbled streets of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. “I really need to dance,” says herself, beginning to jive. On the advice of the barman, we finally hit a spot with life music.

“Drinkies Biddy,” says she, now in exuberant form.

Then suddenly, in what seemed like seconds, I lost sight of Sparkle, who disappeared from view in a haze of billowing dry ice. Eventually, I found her ordering more drinks at the bar. Of course, she wasn’t quite finished with the energy levels. She couldn’t stop.

A slurred suggestion that we might go to the Harp Bar was firmly rejected.

And do you know what I did after she finally collapsed into her bed. I tucked her in like my Mum used to do when we were babbies.

Oh Lord. Oh Belfast. Oh help.