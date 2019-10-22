Ian O'Doherty: 'You get what you deserve in rugby - and we have all been guilty of chronic hubris... it's the Irish way'

What the nation witnessed, while watching through our fingers, was 'Blackadder' rugby - it started badly, trailed off in the middle and the less said about the end, the better.

It was awful. It felt like a kick in the stomach no Irish sports fan has felt since we were ritually humiliated in the Euros in Poland in 2012.

During those grim few weeks, we weren't just beaten by superior teams, we were beaten by our own lack of ideas and the pervasive sense that the players knew they had neither the tactics nor the ability to aspire to anything more mundane than simply trying to keep the score down.

We even failed at that, shipping four to Spain and managing, along the way, to become the joint worst side in the history of the tournament.

That's how bad last Saturday was: an early Halloween nightmare of indecision, incompetence, incomprehensible kicking mistakes and a general sense of ennui and grim inevitability.

This will have come as a massive culture shock to those younger Irish rugby fans who, between the provinces and the national team, have grown up with far more success than failure.

So ahead of this World Cup, Ireland looked forward in expectation.

But in sport, if not necessarily in life, you get what you deserve rather than what you expect. While the strangely submissive manner in which the team seemed to accept they were well beaten before the half-time whistle took us aback, this was a beating that had been on the cards.

Some supporters have already argued that it was just Ireland's misfortune to face the best team in the world while we were having our worst day at the office.

But the problems with this team go much deeper than that and have been around for long before this World Cup kicked off.

While the usual cheerleaders have already started to focus their ire on the many critics who have denounced that performance as one which bordered on shameful, the gaping chasms in the Irish defence were first seen as small cracks a year ago - and nothing was done to mend them.

Nobody wants to hop on the national team, from any sport, when they are down.

After all, as CJ Stander's wife said in her husband's defence, nobody goes out to deliberately play badly.

But elite rugby is a bruising and unforgiving environment and, frankly, it seems to be a level which doesn't really suit us.

How can we dare to look in the mirror and claim to be elite when we have never won a knock-out match at any of the nine World Cups so far? How can we possibly claim to be elite when what is widely regarded as the best rugby team in Irish history, under the tutelage of the best coach in Irish rugby history, conspired to suffer our two biggest defeats at our now traditional quarter-final exits?

In November of last year, following our second victory over the All Blacks, I wrote in this page that: "Unlike football, there is no great achievement in reaching the Rugby World Cup. But it seems that we enter each successive tournament with higher expectations than the last time, and promptly leave under an even darker cloud."

Has there ever been a cloud darker than the one which descended last Saturday? It's a cloud which will haunt this team for years to come.

A year ago, even when it looked like we had finally swapped the debilitating millstone of 'moral victories' for some actual victories, which saw three Six Nations, including the Grand Slam in 2018 and hugely impressive wins over the big three southern hemisphere teams, everything looked rosy in the garden.

But that didn't hide concerns about whether the team had peaked too early and, most pertinently from the fans' perspective, it raised serious questions about whether we should be getting so carried away with those longed-for yet elusive victories over the All Blacks.

Nothing can ever take away from the joy - and relief - at finally getting the New Zealand monkey off our backs, but it opened the floodgates for hype and brought us back to the same depressing old story of the Irish having one or two decent results and getting carried away with ourselves.

We like to think we have the best fans in the world, but arrogance is never far below the surface. When Eddie Jones made some remarks about Ireland's style, and joked that he was getting his England team to train against an Aussie Rules side to get used to the Irish kicking game, Twitter lit up with Ireland fans who attacked the outspoken coach mercilessly.

What was interesting about much of the invective wasn't just the personalised nature of the insults towards Jones - that's just par for the course these days -but the blithe assumption that we were going to dismiss England without breaking into a sweat.

Of course, England won handily at the Aviva and those observers who hadn't been drinking the Green Kool-Aid began to fear the worst of what would happen in Japan. Now, as we know, those fears weren't just realised, but were exceeded.

When it comes to our sporting teams, Irish fans often appear like paupers who have won the Lotto and think the good times will never end, while ignoring all the advice that they should stop being so lavish with the money.

In this case, we were lavish with our self praise, which even a child can tell you is no praise at all. Our often vicious responses towards coaches and pundits from other countries who pointed out the increasingly predictable nature of our play not only ignored the facts, but made fools of those who defended Schmidt.

There was an equally dispiriting moment midway through the second half when the dreaded dirge of 'The Fields of Athenry' began to be heard from the stands. That was a bone-chilling flashback to the horrors of those Euros in Poland, when the performances were so bad and the beatings so severe that all we had left was a retreat into the old cliché about singing when we're losing.

Roy Keane may have what is politely called a 'difficult' legacy with many Irish fans, but surely nobody can argue that we need more Keanes and fewer people who are happy to just have a knees-up, regardless of the score.

Schmidt goes with our undoubted thanks and admiration. But for a coach who was supposed to be the great innovator, we found ourselves back into the same old, same old. That's why he shouldn't handle all the blame. Maybe we just have to accept that we are nowhere as good as the IRFU hype-machine would like us all to believe and we have all been guilty of chronic hubris and self deception.

Ah, sure it's the Irish way, so it is...

Irish Independent