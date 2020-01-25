Ian O'Doherty: Are Irish men ready for makeup? Nice theory but the reality is gruesome

Lads who would once have considered a shower to be the extent of their personal grooming habits have turned to moisturisers and face balm.

Now a UK company has launched makeup for men and they're doing a roaring trade.

Apparently, this is something of a surprise.

I was discussing the issue on telly during the week when the presenter admitted that she wouldn't be a fan of lads putting a bit of slap on.

But here's a secret that most blokes won't admit - give us a chance to wear a bit of makeup and we're all for it.

Frankly, I haven't had cheek bones since I hit 30, so any improvement I can get I would take quite gladly. In fact, the people who seem most resistant to the idea of men dabbing on a bit of rouge seem to be women.

The wife thinks it's a bit ridiculous and one female friend of mine admitted that she would look askance at any new boyfriend who dabbled in eyeliner.

But I am rather baffled by the argument that wearing makeup is somehow unmanly. After all, the New Romantics were mostly former punks who could never be accused of being big girl's blouses. However, there is one big problem with lads sticking on the slap - we're not particularly subtle creatures.

A mate of mine once decided to apply his own makeup before he went on a news show. He'd been warned that there would be no makeup available at the time time so he decided to do the job himself.

The results were, to put it mildly, gruesome. He appeared on the RTÉ news later that night looking like the Widow Twankey after a heavy night.

Indo Review