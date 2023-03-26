I stood in front of the mirror and reminded myself how drop-dead gorgeous I am

Last week I disappeared. Turned the aul phone off and vanished. I hope ye missed me. You see, I have been a very, very busy little bee. There’s lots going on for sure.

But back to life in Talkey Dalkey and how the week played out.

On Tuesday I got up at 5.30am. You see, I have always been an insomniac. From that time onwards the day was punctuated by the first of many cups of Barry’s Tea.

And then do you know what I did next? I stood in front of my mirror and gave myself a pep talk for the day. I reminded myself how absolutely f**king drop-dead gorgeous I am.

Then I popped into the bath. More tea, a bit of scrutiny of the aul bod, and I traipsed down to the village.

Jesus, all I seem to think about is food. A lady of habit, I perched myself in the window of Thyme Out with a coffee and a slab of dark stem ginger cake and then headed off to the DBK gym in Glasthule.

Yep, you heard me right. I know, I do the exact opposite of what I’m told I should do. I do it arseways. But sure it works for me. And as I said, I am seeing the results.

The lads in the gym are like a little family. I’m addicted. I mean, I used to lift wine bottles, now I’m doing 15-kilo weights.

Read More

There is only one problem. I’m scared of one woman that comes to my class. When I see her put her hair up into a pineapple, then snap it with an elastic band, you just know shit is going to happen.

The minute she squats or deadlifts, all you hear is loud ‘Uuuuuhs’ and grunts which drive me nuts. But the lads say it’s good to grunt.

Anyhow, after the session I walked back to Dalkey and got a few groceries in SuperValu, some apple cider sausages and potato cakes in Hicks. Do I love myself or what? “How’s our golden wonder?” shouts the lad in the vegetable shop, laughing.

Then it was off to Pepper Laine, the most Zen-like coffee shop in the village. The minute you enter the door you want to snooze. I mean in a good way.

But wait for it. What happened? As I sat myself on to a high stool at the window looking at the bustle outside, didn’t I overhear a bit of aul scandal from two wans sitting outside.

“Did you hear that one Biddy McLaughlin is selling her cottage?” says one, who was dressed in a fluffy orange jumper.

They were totally oblivious to Yours Truly sitting right behind them. Sure I was only in my element listening to them. Begod they weren’t fans at all. Twas shocked, I was.

“That column she writes... pure rubbish,” says one, curling her teeth around a cinnamon bun. “She always looks full of herself.”

I’m not joking, they tore me to shreds. Well, I got up from my high stool and deliberately stood outside sipping my latte. “Tis a grand day,” says I, sniffing the sunshine.

Well, the two of them nearly passed out when they saw me. And what did I do then? I told them a hape of fibs about my new Japanese girlfriend and moving to Kyoto and left them satiated and full of false gossip.

On the way back to the cottage I wanted to drop some hot cross buns into Leo, an aul neighbour of mine living near the quarry.

He met this Polish girl, who is in her 30s, on Tinder. Begod, he is like a new man. I’m not joking his house used to be such a kip and the man was so manky that when he went into St Vincent’s hospital for the first time they gave him a right scrubbing.

And guess what? When they were finished they realised he still had a vest pasted on to him which they had to peel off and scrub him all over again. Sure I was always concerned for him. Not any more.

This lovely lady has moved in with him and can’t stop cleaning the place to within an inch of its life. “Biddy, you will have to wipe your boots on the mat and leave your shoes there,” says he, his new red handkerchief hanging out of his breast pocket like a silk tongue.

I looked at him astonished. Begod John, I remember the time you had to wipe your feet coming out, says I.​

On Wednesday I walked through Missy Moops in Dún Laoghaire. “Hey Biddy, I hear you are leaving us?” Jesus, news spreads fast.

Twas my old pal Tab, aka George Hunter, tucking into a big fry up.

“Where’s Cozy and Paddy, normally ye three are stuck together like clams?”

“Ah poor Paddy is having a tough time with his health and you just missed Noel.”

The men in question here are jazz legend Paddy Cole, pal of Elvis and Roy Rogers no less, and comedian Noel V Ginnity, Ireland’s last vaudeville star.

I often sit with these three legends and the craic is always good.

“Don’t forget to tell your readers,” says Tab, “I am doing a tribute to Sonny Knowles in the Sallynoggin on April 1.” Done.​

On Thursday a letter plopped into the postbox.

“Dear Brighid, your fans in Belfast would be honoured to host you in our city as part of Imagine! Belfast 2023 Festival of Ideas and Politics. We would love if you would give a talk on your life. It would take place in the Grand Central Hotel. Regards, Peter O’ Neill, Festival Director.”

How nice is that? Sure I was only delighted to attend.

By the time ye read this I will be back home with all the news of my trip. I can tell you this, tis been a long time since I have been from Belfast with all the news.

Not many of ye would know this but I was married to a Belfast man, a Catholic from Finaghy when I was very, very young, albeit for the shortest period of time.

It didn’t work out. I tortured the poor fellow but ironically I kept in touch all these years with his best man and his wifey, good-humoured Protestants from Stormont, who I call Mr and Mrs Orange.

The slagging does be great altogether. By the time ye read this, ‘The Oranges’ will have collected me from the train station and I’ll have downed a few pints in The Crown.

My talk will be over and I will be back home with all the news. More of that next week. And yes. Changes are a-coming. But I can’t disclose anything yet.

On Saturday, as I lay under my big duvet and felt the cold sea air on my face and saw the stars sparkling through the skylight, I thought of two things – Italy and Dungarvan.

Now that should get ye thinking. More to come.