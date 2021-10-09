My eldest child moved out last week. That sentence sounds like very little. Right up until the moment he left, I didn’t realise how big it was myself. And when I say child, he’s 21, so a grown man, really. And it isn’t like he’s never been away from home before. He’s been gone for six weeks or more at a time, Interrailing and such. And on any given night, he might or might not come home. A text at all hours, saying, “See you tomorrow”, that you’d only see on waking, often being the only way you’d know he was alive.

But this is different.

He hasn’t gone very far. He’s about half an hour away in a car. It’s his final year in college and the flat is about 10 minutes on a bike from lectures. It’s right beside a Luas. He’s living with two great pals. The rent is actually cheap. (Something you never hear nowadays.) He’s paying for it himself. It all makes total sense.

So of course I’m glad for him. This is what you want as a parent; for them to head off into the world with independence, confidence, friends. I get that this is good thing.

But it’s still a wrench. This is the first time he will live somewhere else. This is the first time that’s he’s not on holidays but won’t be here. Sitting in the kitchen, eating Weetabix at lunchtime. In the garden, playing music I’ve never heard of, but now like. Spending ages in the shower when I need to get in there. Giving me a hug if he suspects I need one. And, as I said goodbye to him as he headed off in the car with his dad and his collection of bags — more bags than I thought were necessary; is he never coming home again? — I felt a tug of emotion that he was actually leaving us and was very afraid I might cry.

I brought this boy here when he was three days old – a perfect, tiny, scrunched-up bundle, even then with the same adorable, cheeky expression he has now — and it’s been his home ever since.

I learned how to be a mum with him. The others got a better, more polished version, as the years went by. I remember looking at him lying on my bed the first time I was ever on my own with him for the day and saying, “It’s you and me, kid. I’ve got to keep you alive until your father gets home”. So many firsts, good and bad, happened with him. His arrival changed my life in every way.

And now he’s gone.

Yes, I know not forever. He’ll come home for Sunday dinners — with or without a bag of laundry and a hangover, most likely. And I have no doubt in this current housing market, he will live at home again for periods of time — between rentals, between courses, between jobs.

But this is the beginning of the end of him living with us. He has inched towards the door. It will never again be a totally permanent arrangement. So while I know it’s good and the natural order of things, It definitely tastes bittersweet.

I moved out myself at his age. Staying in a bedsit with a pal, at 21. A room in a house share, at 22. Flitting home for a few weeks or months here and there, but never again living there full time. Looking back, I don’t remember my parents being upset about it — which now, with the wisdom of age, I suspect is more reflective of how much thought I gave them, rather than anything to do with how they felt.

Oisín... the world’s your oyster. Now go and enjoy it. x

A second opinion

New panda research has found they don’t mate if things are too dicey in their environment (not enough bamboo bushes) but also, interestingly, if things are too comfortable! (Too many bamboo bushes.) They need enough bamboo around the place so their food supply is secure but not so secure they’re not arsed to go out and meet other pandas of an evening — apparently bamboo on tap in 80pc of the environment is the sweet spot.

Which got me thinking: I suspect we aren’t so different to pandas. Who doesn’t long to eat and sleep all day, with occasional ambling thrown in?

No, what I actually mean is if you’re too comfy at home with a pizza, the fire and Netflix, why would ya bother heading out looking for a mate or, indeed, anything else? And cosy as that scenario is, if nothing changes, then nothing changes – if you get me? Which is fine if you’re living life exactly the way you want to. But not ideal if you’re not.

I’m pretty sure pandas are telling us that outside our comfort zone is where life happens. That’s what I’m taking from it, anyway. That, and monochrome looks good on everyone.