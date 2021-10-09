| 17.6°C Dublin

I learned how to be a mum with him. So many firsts happened with him. His arrival changed my life. Now he’s gone

Ciara Kelly

My eldest child moved out last week. That sentence sounds like very little. Right up until the moment he left, I didn’t realise how big it was myself. And when I say child, he’s 21, so a grown man, really. And it isn’t like he’s never been away from home before. He’s been gone for six weeks or more at a time, Interrailing and such. And on any given night, he might or might not come home. A text at all hours, saying, “See you tomorrow”, that you’d only see on waking, often being the only way you’d know he was alive.

But this is different.

He hasn’t gone very far. He’s about half an hour away in a car. It’s his final year in college and the flat is about 10 minutes on a bike from lectures. It’s right beside a Luas. He’s living with two great pals. The rent is actually cheap. (Something you never hear nowadays.) He’s paying for it himself. It all makes total sense.

