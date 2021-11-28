'I haven't made a single friend in college and almost cry in lectures - we need to talk about how lonely it can be’

College is hard. And I want to talk about it.

Yes, it’s a very limp statement, but as a student who has been newly thrust into this experience and is feeling these emotions for the first time, I think I can say it how it is. It’s hard.

I’m sick and tired of hearing the phrase, “These days are the best of your life.”

These first few months of college have been the hardest of mine, for a multitude of reasons, and I know I’ll remember them always. It’s even more painful when you’ve spent the last 18 or 19 years preparing for this new chapter, and for it to be the exact opposite of what you’ve hoped for.

I know there are people right now who will be raising their eyebrows or perhaps scoffing. I know I’m lucky to get a chance at third-level education. I can still feel the warmth of my parents’ pride when I opened my Leaving Cert results, my college place safely secured.

But I can also still feel the bitter pang of loneliness that first night alone in my college room.

No one prepares you for how much and how quickly your life is going to change when you start college. Friends going to the same college as you, who swore fervently you’d stick together, melt away quicker than ice cream on a summer’s day. You’re introduced into a whole new world of people vying to be the best version of themselves, desperate to show they’re independent, carefree and, of course, drowning in new friends.

Even though I knew about 20 people from my hometown when I started college, I never felt more alone in my life during that first week.

None of my housemates turned up until the day before in-person teaching began. I was left alone in a cold apartment, with all of my worst fears brewing away in my mind. I decided to swallow my pride and text one of my friends from secondary school, knowing she was living in the apartment block beside me.

The text conversation went something like this:

Hey, are you going out tonight?

Yes.

And then, 10 minutes later: Haven’t you made friends with your housemates yet?

I remember my stomach plummeting as I read the message. This was a girl I’d known since I was 13. We talked every day in school.

No, I replied, my housemates haven’t turned up yet.

Her reply was swift and brief.

That’s weird. I love my housemates. We’re getting on so well :)

I remember the loneliness and the jealousy and the rage. It took all I had to type out a composed reply.

That’s so nice. Looking forward to meeting mine whenever they turn up lol.

I didn’t get a response.

People become consumed with trying to show that these college days are the best of their lives. And you will hear about it. They become desperate to shed their old friends, and even their own hometowns — the very fabric of who they are as people.

They use college to reinvent their characters rather than extend them, something I will never understand.

Social media hasn’t helped this. I’ve gone off it altogether. I now abhor it. That first, fragile week, I remember seeing so many Snapchat pictures of my old school friends, now dispersed around the country, out in nightclubs or parties, big, gleaming smiles painted across their faces. It hurt so badly and caused my mood to sink so low I had to unadd these people so I wouldn’t have to see the pictures all the time.

I’m not ashamed to say I still haven’t made one proper friend in these two months of college.

The conversations still feel stilted and awkward. I’m realistic enough to know that building real friendships takes time, but it’s still hard. I miss the days of having a confidante and someone to lean on. It can feel so alienating walking to lectures on your own, the shadow on the pavement being your only comfort.

During those first few days of college I became engrossed with trying to make the very best ‘first impression’.

My self-esteem quickly began to sink, another thing that completely took me by surprise. I became acutely aware of the way I sounded, the way I looked, the way I dressed.

It becomes even harder when your efforts aren’t rewarded. No one can prepare you for the embarrassment and hurt when you’re drowned out in a conversation, or when girls in your lecture hurry off together to grab a coffee without even looking over their shoulder.

You’ll meet up with old school friends, your best friends, when you come back home for the weekend and find out they’ve changed — and unapologetically so. I find this tough, even now.

Only the other day I felt dangerously near tears in one of my lectures, for no particular reason. But I remember thinking: ‘I can’t cry here. I don’t even know anyone here well enough to explain why I’m crying if anyone was to ask.’

That’s another thing no one prepares you for when you start college. Unless you miraculously land on your feet that first week and are lucky enough to find firm friends, you’re going to spend a lot of time alone. You get very used to your own company. You have to be your own comforter for the first time in your life. And it’s not easy.

There’s no guidebook or manual on adulthood — we’re just expected to get on with it.

Yes, I have had moments of laughter and light since I started university. But I’ll say it again — we need to talk about this more. My heart and soul wouldn’t have hurt half as much if someone had the guts to admit that they felt the same way as I do in college.

We’ve just been accustomed to taking part in this bizarre contest where we feel the need to constantly ‘one-up’ each other. We become showmen, desperate to highlight the best moments in our personal lives but shying away from the hard ones.

To those college students living their best lives right now, dancing on tables or turning up to lectures still drunk — I’m genuinely happy for you. Now is the time to make memories and live your life to the fullest.

But for anyone else who can relate to what I’ve been saying here, I just want to say I know loneliness and anxiety is a bitter, rotten thing. But we can weather through it by being honest and simply being there for each other.

I know things will get easier.