'I haven't made a single friend in college and almost cry in lectures - we need to talk about how lonely it can be’

Hollie Hannon

People are desperate to show how good a time they’re having, even when it isn’t true for all

No one prepares you for how much and how quickly your life is going to change when you start college. Picture by Getty Images

Close

College is hard. And I want to talk about it.

Yes, it’s a very limp statement, but as a student who has been newly thrust into this experience and is feeling these emotions for the first time, I think I can say it how it is. It’s hard.

