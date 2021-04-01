| 9.1°C Dublin

I got mansplained into buying a new air filter, some wipers and some spark plugs. I still don’t know what any of those are

Stefanie Preissner

Walking into the garage, I wished I was wearing Dr Martens or Snickers pants, or anything that would imply that I know how ABS brakes work

Most of the time, I’m pretty good at saying what I mean, and meaning what I say — I’ve learned how to ask for what I need. I’ve adapted to guarding my emotional walls, and I can make sure I’m not taken for granted. I can call out someone speaking to me inappropriately, I can send back food or tell someone in a shop I’ve been overcharged. I can speak to guards and postmen, clampers and clerics.

Remember in school when the teacher would be at the board writing something and some of the students would start talking? Whenever this happened in my class, the teacher invariably gave out to me — even when I wasn’t the one talking. The frustration bubbled and festered inside me and had me chewing all the erasers off my Faber-Castell pencils. I was grinding my teeth to process the deep injustice and unfairness.

When you’re a kid, you can’t stand up for yourself to a teacher because you just get in more trouble. I’ve grown and evolved as I’ve aged, and now I can speak up in all but two settings; healthcare and car repair.

