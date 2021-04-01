I got mansplained into buying a new air filter, some wipers and some spark plugs. I still don’t know what any of those are

Most of the time, I’m pretty good at saying what I mean, and meaning what I say — I’ve learned how to ask for what I need. I’ve adapted to guarding my emotional walls, and I can make sure I’m not taken for granted. I can call out someone speaking to me inappropriately, I can send back food or tell someone in a shop I’ve been overcharged. I can speak to guards and postmen, clampers and clerics.

Remember in school when the teacher would be at the board writing something and some of the students would start talking? Whenever this happened in my class, the teacher invariably gave out to me — even when I wasn’t the one talking. The frustration bubbled and festered inside me and had me chewing all the erasers off my Faber-Castell pencils. I was grinding my teeth to process the deep injustice and unfairness.

When you’re a kid, you can’t stand up for yourself to a teacher because you just get in more trouble. I’ve grown and evolved as I’ve aged, and now I can speak up in all but two settings; healthcare and car repair.

Most drivers, regardless of gender, have car-repair horror stories. However, as far as I can tell, it disproportionately impacts women. I don’t want to believe that all mechanics are colluding in selling women unnecessary repairs. I have a (probably) inaccurate vision of a load of mechanics together in some toxic WhatsApp group, trading insider secrets on the scams they’re pulling on unsuspecting women to fool-proof themselves for when those women go and get a second opinion.

My fear of being exploited stems from the fact that I have literally no idea how the machine I depend on for transport operates. I get in, I turn the key, and when it tells me it’s hungry, I fill it.

Last week, I got a flat tyre. Of course, I was on a dual carriageway and had no choice but to continue driving. I pulled into the closest car-service place Google Maps could find for me. I was on my way to a hospital appointment, so I was more dressed up than the normal day-to-day of a pandemic demands. After pulling in, I immediately wished I was wearing Dr Martens, or a pair of Snickers pants, or anything that would give the illusion that I know how ABS brakes work.

I sweated a little in anticipation of being seen as some kind of auto-airhead and being scammed by the car-care industry. I had felt this dread before. I’m lucky in that my cousin looks after my car for any of its regular or routine check-ups. However, that safety net just means that any time I have an unscheduled emergency, I’m even less au fait with my car, and how it works or what it needs.

I’m sure that the vast majority of garages treat their customers fairly, but to my mind, the light that signals a car-repair emergency is always the start of pot-holed road towards exploitation, where an oil change never means just an oil change. One time, I got mansplained into buying a new air filter, some wipers and some spark plugs. I still don’t know what any of those are. I presume that they actually were replaced that day — but I wouldn’t be able to tell.

So, last week, I rolled into the garage, in need, and sweating. The minute I walked into the workshop, I found myself assimilating the environment. I leaned on one hip, all attitude, chin out… If I had a toothpick I’d have chewed on it from the side of my mouth. Stubborn, won’t-be-taken-for-a-ride Preissner swaggered in. Then stalled.

I was quickly overwhelmed — maybe it’s some kind of a trauma response. The crackling FM radio, the distant hint of cigarettes and coffee, the scent of oil and the unmistakable hum of testosterone. So familiar, and haunting… like how Mayo people feel walking into Croke Park.

I’d done this before, and it had never gone well. My heart was racing. A mechanic came out and before he had a chance to say hello, I burst into tears. “My tyre’s punctured and I can’t fix it and I don’t want you to tell me the car’s a write off.” He tried to be polite but couldn’t help laughing. Inspecting the tyre, rubbing the side of it as though it might contain a genie, he shook his head and said: “Ah, y’drove on it. Can’t fix that.” This is the kind of victim-blaming nonsense I had expected. Of course I drove on it! Did he think I had teleported there?

I left with a metric tonne of confirmation bias and four new tyres I’m certain I didn’t need.