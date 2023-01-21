| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I don’t aspire to looking as hot as Gwyneth Paltrow or JLo but their looking good over 50 benefits all women

Ciara Kelly

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Golden Globes &quot;Basically, people saying that Gwyneth Paltrow, JLo and Jennifer Aniston are not role models for positive ageing and looking good as you get older — that they are peddling a lie that you can look 30 at 50, and that outwards signs of ageing like going grey and getting wrinkly are somehow failings.&quot; Expand

Close

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Golden Globes &quot;Basically, people saying that Gwyneth Paltrow, JLo and Jennifer Aniston are not role models for positive ageing and looking good as you get older — that they are peddling a lie that you can look 30 at 50, and that outwards signs of ageing like going grey and getting wrinkly are somehow failings.&quot;

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Golden Globes "Basically, people saying that Gwyneth Paltrow, JLo and Jennifer Aniston are not role models for positive ageing and looking good as you get older — that they are peddling a lie that you can look 30 at 50, and that outwards signs of ageing like going grey and getting wrinkly are somehow failings."

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Golden Globes "Basically, people saying that Gwyneth Paltrow, JLo and Jennifer Aniston are not role models for positive ageing and looking good as you get older — that they are peddling a lie that you can look 30 at 50, and that outwards signs of ageing like going grey and getting wrinkly are somehow failings."

I’ve read a lot lately on the faux-itivity around women ageing. Basically, people saying that Gwyneth Paltrow, JLo and Jennifer Aniston are not role models for positive ageing and looking good as you get older — that they are peddling a lie that you can look 30 at 50, and that outwards signs of ageing like going grey and getting wrinkly are somehow failings. So, if I understand the criticism correctly, fighting those signs is toxic somehow, and puts pressure on women to look better than is possible in the normal run of events.

Well, I’m calling bullshit on all of the above.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy