I don’t aspire to looking as hot as Gwyneth Paltrow or JLo but their looking good over 50 benefits all women

I’ve read a lot lately on the faux-itivity around women ageing. Basically, people saying that Gwyneth Paltrow, JLo and Jennifer Aniston are not role models for positive ageing and looking good as you get older — that they are peddling a lie that you can look 30 at 50, and that outwards signs of ageing like going grey and getting wrinkly are somehow failings. So, if I understand the criticism correctly, fighting those signs is toxic somehow, and puts pressure on women to look better than is possible in the normal run of events.

Well, I’m calling bullshit on all of the above.

For a start, I’m a lot closer in age to these women than most of those who are commenting. I’m a year older than Paltrow and two years younger than Aniston and Lopez. So, age-wise, we’re peers. And 35-year-olds telling me how I should ‘embrace ageing’ reminds me of adolescent me remarking “I’d hate to be 85” to my mother, who wryly replied, “You mightn’t if you were 84”. If you haven’t clocked up the miles, you haven’t clocked up the right.

And, newsflash! I know I’ll never look like those women, not even close. Although, as I’ve previously mentioned, I’ve a handy form of body dysmorphism where I think I look better than I actually do; it’s quite fun. But not looking as good as film stars doesn’t make me feel remotely crushed or inadequate or whatever their detractors think I should be feeling. In fact, I grow increasingly weary of the brigade who seem to think everything makes women feel crushed and inadequate, when lots of us feel perfectly good, thanks very much.

I don’t aspire to looking anything like as hot as these women (Paltrow posed for a photo on her 50th birthday in which she was snapped leaping through the air wearing a tiny string bikini, and, in a separate shoot to mark the occasion, posed nude in gold body make-up; she has the body of an athlete) but I believe the fact that they look so good has moved the goalposts for all of us.

When I was young, shows like The Golden Girls were on TV. Three of the four characters, Blanche, Dorothy and Rose, were 53, 54 and 55 respectively — not dissimilar in age to our aforementioned threesome — but they lived in a retirement village and sported blue rinses. The 1990s movie Father of the Bride showed Diane Keaton in her mid-40s, looking like a well-preserved 60-year-old. Anne Bancroft, the archetypal older woman, was 35 when she played Mrs Robinson in the 1967 movie The Graduate. And never mind celebs — back then, it was the norm for ordinary young women to cut their hair short, wear their skirts long and embrace their inner dowdiness. Women were basically washed up at 30.

Well, screw that. The fact that now even some women are acknowledged as hot over 50 smashes an age ceiling on sexiness that was imposed on us for centuries. I, for one, am here for it.

At 51, actress Monica Bellucci was a Bond girl in Spectre. Halle Berry, Salma Hayek, both 56, and Julia Roberts, 55, all still play leading women. At 35, you may decry them as outliers putting unrealistic pressure on others, but at 51 I’m very glad to see them out there.

We aren’t all so vulnerable, especially at this age, that we see a good-looking woman and crumble inside. But the fact that it’s no longer unthinkable that women over 40 are sexy makes me feel better. A rising tide lifts all bods.

A second opinion

Hopefully flu season is peaking and pressure is easing in our EDs, but this was no ‘perfect storm’ that blindsided us, as we’re being told by TDs, HSE and Department of Health officials who increasingly sound like innocent bystanders when they discuss the health service they’re being paid to run.

It was an entirely predictable event, when you look at our growing/ageing population, our low bed numbers and a winter following a pandemic. Even without those factors, there’s nothing new here.

Twenty-five years ago I worked in a Dublin city-centre ED. It was one of the toughest jobs I’ve ever done. Even then, people were on trolleys and on mats on the floor. There was violence on a daily basis. People treated on corridors. An inability to access beds or tests. A lack of staff and a general siege mentality.

I was 27 and I saw people bleed to death and die of heart attacks in the department; I was assaulted and desensitised. We’ve become complacent about how bad it is because we’ve never seen it any other way. Running our EDs like this is practically policy, so longstanding is the problem.