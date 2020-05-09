| 5.1°C Dublin

'I cut my son's hair and now he looks like a monk'

Bill Linnane's adventures in grooming

There are many workers who we took for granted in our pre-Covid innocence - logistics hub operators, truckers, supermarket workers, filling station workers, delivery drivers. Many of them are still out there, risking their health and possibly their lives to make sure we all stay alive and supplied with brioche and seedless grapes.

But of those who are no longer at work, the one worker I always took for granted was the hairdresser. Despite being magnificently vain, as the years passed, I have become fairly relaxed about my hair.

Back in the glory days of the Celtic Tiger, I used to get it cut and straightened, a level of flamboyance acceptable in someone in their 20s, which would be fine except I was 35, and thus looked like someone who should be on the Sex Offenders Register.