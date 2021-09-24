| 19.2°C Dublin

I approached my wedding day as a mere formality but came out of it a blubbering mess

Tanya Sweeney

The emotion of your wedding day is hard to fathom Expand

Shared values, conflict resolution, communication, self-awareness, blah blah blah… here are the things that no pre-marriage course will ever tell you about getting married, but probably should. It will not look or feel like you thought it would, despite all the planning and attention to detail beforehand. No matter how much you anticipate it (or in my case, don’t), the ‘bigness’ of the day will knock you for six.

I suspect I hadn’t given the significance of this particular life event its full dues. If anything, I was downplaying it. Life-changing? Chuh. Friends kept asking why I wasn’t taking a week off, both before and after the big day. “Because I’m getting married, not going for major brain surgery,” I said. “I’m in my forties. I won’t be doing the big fairy princess bit.”

In the week running up to our wedding, B would come home and relay excitedly that a certain guest or family member was “really excited about Friday”. Why? I’d think. For guests, it’s an expensive faff and/or a good opportunity to drink during the day. I was approaching getting married with the wrong mindset entirely. It was a formality, a practical thing. A legal binding of two lives, and a change to our tax credits. We already ‘felt’ married, and emotionally committed to each other. The wedding was something to get out of the way; an event that I hoped would run smoothly so we could continue on with the rest of our lives.

