I approached my wedding day as a mere formality but came out of it a blubbering mess

Shared values, conflict resolution, communication, self-awareness, blah blah blah… here are the things that no pre-marriage course will ever tell you about getting married, but probably should. It will not look or feel like you thought it would, despite all the planning and attention to detail beforehand. No matter how much you anticipate it (or in my case, don’t), the ‘bigness’ of the day will knock you for six.

I suspect I hadn’t given the significance of this particular life event its full dues. If anything, I was downplaying it. Life-changing? Chuh. Friends kept asking why I wasn’t taking a week off, both before and after the big day. “Because I’m getting married, not going for major brain surgery,” I said. “I’m in my forties. I won’t be doing the big fairy princess bit.”

In the week running up to our wedding, B would come home and relay excitedly that a certain guest or family member was “really excited about Friday”. Why? I’d think. For guests, it’s an expensive faff and/or a good opportunity to drink during the day. I was approaching getting married with the wrong mindset entirely. It was a formality, a practical thing. A legal binding of two lives, and a change to our tax credits. We already ‘felt’ married, and emotionally committed to each other. The wedding was something to get out of the way; an event that I hoped would run smoothly so we could continue on with the rest of our lives.

Romance, schmomance. That blushing bride stuff is for teenagers. Read More The night before my wedding, my best friend and I stayed in the Shelbourne, and had a big feely-feely discussion over dinner about life and love. Nothing new there, but this one somehow felt different. I went to bed and reflected on my last night as a single woman: how I had spent many nights down the years lying awake as a single woman and wondering if it would ever be my turn to feast at the proverbial table. Some nights, it felt as far away as the moon. And here I was, never to be single again. Possibly. Probably. Hopefully. The following morning, the stomach butterflies still hadn’t materialised. Aren’t you meant to feel more ‘special’ than this? I just felt… normal. Some more friends arrived to the hotel room, as did the make-up artist and hairstylist. We drank champagne. I could have happily spent the day there, but there was, well, stuff to do. As I slipped on my wedding dress, the nerves started to kick in. Gail, the make-up artist, instructed me on how to delicately wipe any tears away with a cotton bud, so as not to ruin the entire look. Well, this conversation is a bit pointless, I thought. Tears! Life has maybe three or four moments in which you feel fully, entirely on the grid. Unexpectedly, this ended up being one of them. I waited outside the wedding ceremony room with my dad. The event planner at the Museum of Literature, where we decided to do the deed, suggested we take a few steps back from the door so we could have a longer ‘walk’. The song we had chosen (Mazzy Star’s Fade Into You, one that B sent me a link to after our first date) started playing. The double doors swung open and the people I love most in the world stared out at us, smiling. Nothing can prepare you for that lovebombing. You walk into a room stuffed to the very corners with love and hope and goodwill, just for you. I thought I’d walk into the ceremony like a Vegas performer, casually working the room, downplaying the schmaltz and telling everyone they looked fabulous, ‘Lovely hat there, Sheila’, and so on. Reader, I was an absolute mess. A scenario beyond cotton buds. I cried more than Princess Charlene of Monaco did on her wedding day, albeit in a good way. All I could focus on was B smiling at the end of the walkway, and my dad whispering “it’s OK, it’s OK” as I blubbed. Then, like some kind of crying Mexican wave, my dad started crying, then my brothers, and then everyone in the room had a go at crying. I saw B completely anew in that moment, and I saw our union become reborn and rejuvenated. I couldn’t get my head around how life-changing it all felt in the end. Of course, some things never change, married or not. Our two-year-old daughter, who had spent much of the day waiting around in white taffeta exclaiming “it’s a party… for LOVE!” like a two-foot Zelda Fitzgerald, took ill in the evening with asthma. We spent our wedding night with our daughter hacking and coughing in our bed, and poor B somehow making do on the toddler mattress on the floor. Things had changed, profoundly and irrevocably, and yet they somehow remained exactly the same.